Feedback for Sep. 27, 2018

Not our values

Re: “This land is their land” (9/13/2018): I am just so bummed. Foxconn does not even begin to represent the values of Wisconsin and it’s a shame that this deal got penned. Damage to the fabric of the community (eminent domain as outlined in this article), sooooooo much money thrown at this in the name of jobs, but not as many living-wage jobs as one would think AFTER the construction is done, for a company with a bad reputation for human rights and worker rights. #moneyinpolitics

— Crystal Blue, via Facebook

Arborists are not the enemy

Re: “Reality hits home” (8/30/2018): Municipal arborists aren’t chainsaw-wielding assassins of all things verdant and full of life. Current city arborists have nothing to do with the fact that the city planted in monoculture many years ago. When the awful borer arrived in our area, ash trees were instantly doomed. The city commissions a team to survey the ash trees and deem which of them are strong and viable enough to be injected. They also consider the proximity of a tree growing near power lines.

Unfortunately, for ash trees off Willy, they were both plagued with borer as well as canopying dangerously close to power lines. It isn’t possible that the residents of Willy didn’t get ample notice regarding the removal of ash trees. The notification process is closely regulated by city ordinance. If this process is deemed inadequate, citizens should contact their alderperson to suggest a policy change. We have educated arborists who offer progressive suggestions that are oft ground up and spit out by the wheels of government. They are keeping our trees healthy and viable on an arduous pruning cycle. They have a deep affinity for trees just like the rest of us!

— Annie Wiszynski, via email

A must experience

Re: “The story of this land” (9/20/2018): I went on this tour today with Omar Poler. It has changed the way I see campus and our state and our nation’s history. Every student, faculty and staff member at UW-Madison should take this tour!

— Maria Saffiotti Dale, via Facebook