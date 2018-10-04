Feedback for Oct. 4, 2018

Parsing protocol

Re: Madweek (9/27/2008): Madweek reports on ICE agents arresting people in Madison without notifying local law enforcement, described as a “departure from protocol.” Where’s the protocol in declaring a city a sanctuary for illegal aliens? Where’s the protocol in demonizing ICE? Where’s the protocol in local law enforcement’s efforts to thwart ICE agents from carrying out their duties? Seldom has there been a better application of the old saying, “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.” Or a better example of the sanctimonious hypocrisy of Madison officials.

— Gary Kriewald, via email

Motivation matters

Re: “Meet Art Cullen” (9/27/2018): Art Cullen’s Pulitzer Prize for his editorial in Iowa’s Storm Lake Times, with a circulation of 3,000, shows taxpayers the importance of understanding the motivation behind decisions made by government officials. Mr. Cullen wondered how Buena Vista County’s 10,000 population could contribute to a $1 million dollar legal defense against a suit filed by the Des Moines Water Works. Makes you wonder about the motivation behind Wisconsin’s Foxconn commitment.

— LuAnne Feik, via email

More on police call

Re: “I am not the jerk the nation thinks I am” (9/27/2018): Pretty justified fear of the internet mob. Hope the person can eventually feel secure enough to meet with Ms. Stubbs after this cools down. Not much of a safe atmosphere conducive to reconciliation out there currently.

— Laurie Rossbach, via Facebook

“I don’t ‘feel’ like a racist, so don’t hold me responsible for the racist consequences of my actions or institutions I support.” This story would almost be plausible except Stubbs’ family was in the car. He saw some black people and called the cops. Sounds like everyday racism to me. These people and the police who carry out their actions are all monsters.

— Fred Hampton, via isthmus.com

Some great reporting by @isthmus. I’ll be curious to see if it gets the same attention in the rest of the Madison media and nationally as the original story. As the late broadcaster Paul Harvey was fond of saying, “And now...the rest of the story.”

— Todd Allbaugh, via Twitter

Correction: In last week’s print edition, in the Picks section, we ran an incorrect picture of DeRay Mckesson, the author/activist who appeared that night at the Orpheum Theater. We regret the error.