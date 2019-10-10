Feedback for Oct. 10, 2019

Citizen Action

Re: “A riverway runs through it” (10/3/2019): Thanks to Isthmus for the excellent cover story by Mayor Dave on the history behind the establishment of the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway. Its long-term success has much to do with the fine initial (and often difficult) work that went into its formation … and to others, as well.

The article quoted one river user as saying that a notable change over the years was the reduction of “… junky buildings and old farm equipment …” So much of this type of ongoing improvement to the Lower Wisconsin is the direct result of work by the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway (FLOW). Under President Timm Zumm and a very active board and membership, FLOW works and works and works to make this amazing stretch of river more inviting, more beautiful, more enduring and safer.

FLOW is a model for successful, sustainable citizen action, and they have carried on the great promise and legacy of those who first envisioned protecting this wonderful place. Coupled with the work of Lower Wisconsin State Riverway Board Executive Director Mark Cupp, FLOW ensures we get to know, see and enjoy this almost unspoiled piece of “Wisconsin’s Mother River.”

— Lindsay Wood Davis,former board chair, River Alliance of Wisconsin, via email

Undisciplined tongues

Re: “Out with a bang” (10/3/2019): I’ve had mixed feelings about former Chief Koval’s tenure. I was initially thrilled to see him get the position after observing him while training new recruits in MPD years earlier. His intelligence and unique approach stood out. Then, as he faced difficult situations and competing demands as chief, it seemed he lost patience with folks who challenged his worldview. He justifies it when he lashes out, but when a school board member expresses a strong opinion, he says she has “an undisciplined tongue.”

That language, referring to a black woman, carries hints of qualities we shouldn’t want in our chief of police … He wants more officers on the streets. Our new mayor won’t allocate for that in her proposed budget and he quits without notice. I respect that this is an incredibly difficult position to hold, one I certainly don’t have the temperament for, but I am disappointed with how the former chief’s tenure played out. I hope our next chief is able to remain open-minded, even-tempered, and is already grappling with the concept of white fragility.

— Jennifer Mueller, via isthmus.com

Correction: In our snapshot last week, “Found Sound,” we incorrectly referred to Promega as a pharmaceutical company. It does not make or sell drugs.