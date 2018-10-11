Feedback for Oct. 11, 2018

Addiction is the real story

Re: “I am not the jerk the nation thinks I am” (9/25/2018): Thank you for your fine articles calling attention to subjects of interest to people of color, and to racial equality (and disparities), and for giving a voice to opposing viewpoints. (I loved the article about Project 1808 and the nascent university in Koinadugu, Sierra Leone.)

Although I wasn’t there, I’d like to weigh in on the controversy around the police call on Sheila Stubbs while she was canvassing in her district. I strongly disagree with [a letter writer from last week] calling the neighbor who made the call a “monster.” (Couldn’t he see that Stubbs’ harmless mother and daughter were sitting in the car in question?)

Addiction is the real monster. It grabs hold of people regardless of color and age. Yes, even grandmothers and people with children in the car with them have been known to wait in desperation outside a drug dealer’s house. I hope that Ms. Stubbs, who is one of my heroes, will have the grace to acknowledge this, and grant that the caller was not necessarily being racist when he made the call the police had bidden him to.

— Fawn Bilgere, via email

ICE raids

Re: “Four days of terror” (9/26/2018): Thank you ICE! This article sounds SO anti-American. The people who protected criminal illegal aliens should be arrested themselves for obstructing justice. We should protest outside their businesses. Maybe when one of them is a victim of a crime by an illegal alien they will understand better.

— Joseph Doyle Falcone, via isthmus.com

I have conducted numerous research studies on the effect of immigrants on the U.S. Did you know that more crimes are done by U.S citizens? In addition, numerous economists have found that one of the ways to protect social security of American citizens is to bring in an influx of immigrants, because it actually BOOSTS our economy. If you don’t believe me, conduct this research yourself.

— Jane Smith, via isthmus.com

Stop hiring people that don’t belong here. Sanctuary cities should be cut off from all federal funding for protecting illegal immigrants. If you don’t believe in supporting our country then you should also be leaving.

— Steve Skoien, via isthmus.com