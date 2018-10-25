Feedback for Oct. 25, 2018

Suspicious coincidence

Re: “The fight to save democracy” (9/13/2018): Think there’s not voter suppression? As a nonpartisan “Get out the Vote” volunteer, I was in a low-voter turnout area. It’s an initiative to ensure folks have photo IDs and other prerequisites to vote, and to answer questions. Unlike previous experiences, surprisingly few opened their doors. Indeed things went quiet in apartments after the bell rang. It was from one of the few who answered that I learned ICE had been parked in the neighborhood for three days the week before. It may be a coincidence, but something about the timing seems dubious.

— Rosalind Woodward, via email

Understanding motivation

Re: “Meet Art Cullen” (9/27/2018): Art Cullen’s Pulitzer Prize for his editorial in Iowa’s Storm Lake Times, with a circulation of 3,000, shows taxpayers the importance of understanding the motivation behind decisions made by government officials. Cullen wondered how Buena Vista County’s 10,000 population could contribute to a $1 million dollar legal defense against a suit filed by the Des Moines Water Works. Makes you wonder about the motivation behind Wisconsin’s Foxconn commitment.

— LuAnne Feik, via email

Good program

Re: “Superlative composers” (10/6/2018): The Bach Musicians gave a wonderful program here in the amazing acoustics of the Historic Ironwood Theatre. Beautifully designed and played program.

— Michael Meyer, via isthmus.com

Patriots?

Re: Madweek (10/11/2018): People voting for someone collaborating with Russians and receiving their money are not American patriots; they need to check their heart to see how much they are lying to themselves.

— Jeff Hoffman, via Facebook

Traitors and cowards!

“In the belly of the beast” (10/11/2017): ALEC deserves all the criticism it gets and then some, for being traitors. Thank you, Chris Taylor, you are a hero and courageous role model. ALEC is full of cowards!

— Duane Buscher, via Facebook

The same guy

Re: “Will this woman flip the state Senate?” (10/11/2018): She’s running against Howard Marklein? The guy from Spring Green that took away Dane County’s right and ability to work on their own water, flooding plans — on behalf of two Fitchburg “developers” that were mad that they were told they could not fill in as much wetlands as they wanted?

— Greg Ferguson, via Facebook