Feedback for Nov. 21, 2019

Which comes first?

Re: “No perfect route” (11/7/2019): I am confused. The Madison Council approved a $40 increase in auto registration fees to fund Bus Rapid Transit. Yet now I read where plans for this system are in flux. Logically one would think that plans would be developed specifying routes, stops, and logistical costs. Then, based on these estimates, one would know how much to raise the registration fee. Yet now I read that the routes are not determined, and that in turn makes it very difficult to estimate costs. I would think that some rigorous market research would indicate where there is the greatest potential for ridership, and the results of this effort would drive the planning process. The situation kind of reminds me of the old joke about “fire, aim, ready” not being the way to accomplish complex tasks.

— Pete Nowak, via isthmus.com

The picture shows a bike rack on the front of the bus with the capacity of carrying only a couple bicycles. I thought that one of the nice features of special BRT buses was that they would have bike storage areas inside the bus. Bringing [bikes] into the bus would be facilitated by level boarding from the raised platform outside, I had furthermore thought. I hope someone can clarify this.

— Susan De Vos, via isthmus.com

Risk management

Re: “Money changes everything” (11/14/2019): If Chase Bank’s Andrew Gray cares about the future on this planet for his children or all our children, he will admit that real financial considerations demand that “environmental and social issues” are the foundation of sound risk management, for every bank and insurer in the world.

— Judy Stadler, via isthmus.com

Kissing up

Re: “Thank you, Scott Fitzgerald” (11/14/2019): Amazing to me is with the very real prospect of President Trump leaving office on the heels of his impeachment, politicians like Mr. Fitzgerald, a man who could easily moderate his positions, has chosen to attach to the backside of President Trump as if Mr. Fitzgerald’s lips contained VELCRO.

— George Possley, via Facebook