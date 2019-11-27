Feedback for Nov. 28, 2019

Baffling motives

Re: “Sheriff’s office investigates zoo collections (11/21/2019): The Zoo Barn/Goat Feeding Concession, a state-of-the-art Animal Health Care Center, Arctic Passage, the Glacier Grill, and the Wisconsin Badger Heritage Exhibit: These are just some of the infrastructure improvements made possible by the fundraising efforts of the Henry Vilas Zoological Society during the 10 years that I spent volunteering for that organization.

But now these fundraising efforts seem to be under attack, at least according to a story written by Isthmus contributor Adam Schrager. If you strip away the sensationalist rhetoric used in his account, the story seems to boil down to a difference in accounting practices between the Society and Dane County, which took over zoo operations back in April.

Perhaps the most revealing detail in the story is that rather than calling for a financial audit of the Society’s records, which would seem the most expeditious way of clearing up the matter, the county has referred the matter to the Dane County Sheriff’s office, thereby implying that some sort of criminal activity had taken place.

During the 10 years that I donated my services to the Society, I had the privilege of serving both on grounds and behind-the-scenes in the zoo office. These duties included processing zoo donations and recording them in GiftWorks, the Society’s fundraising software.

Did I witness anything nefarious going on? No, I did not. What I witnessed was a crew of dedicated professionals doing everything in their power to promote the zoo, and improve the visitor experience by investing in facility improvements that we are all free to enjoy whenever we pay a visit to this beloved Madison institution.

It’s a shame that the reputation of this fine organization has once again come under attack from the county executive’s office, whose motives in bringing these charges are just as baffling as their decision to sever relations with an organization that has a solid record of supporting zoo operations year-in and year-out, for over a century.

— Warren J. Gordon, via email

Awww

Re: “The Rookie” (11/21/2019): Steph, we are so proud of you... Way to go, girl!!

— Your Uncle Bob and Aunt Chris (Ohio),via isthmus.com

Expectations

Re: “Waterfront Views” (11/21/2019): Regarding hoping to get students involved in the development process on Langdon Street — expecting that kind of involvement at the holidays is a really tough ask. For students especially, with exams and papers, etc. to look forward to, that seems like an unlikely timetable. If developers really do want to know what neighbors think... please schedule accordingly.

— Anne Walker, via isthmus.com

Clarification: In last week’s gift guide: Services at Kosa Spa include all-day privileges at the meditation, lounge, sauna and steam room. Half-day privileges with no treatment is $45/four hours.