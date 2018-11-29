Feedback for Nov. 29, 2018

Bad chemistry

Re: “Mixed reviews” (11/21/2018): Some personalities don’t mix, some bosses are tough to work for. It’s that simple. Brenda [Konkel] has to be fearless, persistent and aggressive to do the work she has done, especially with the most recent administration and constantly changing laws taking rights from tenants. Did any of these employees address their concerns with Brenda? Did they do anything while employed to address their concerns or question why they felt left out or ignored? Did they make crucial mistakes? Seems like a lot of details were left out. I’m not sure why they now feel the need to attack Brenda’s character publicly — all this seems to be is an article about personalities that don’t match. I’ll also add that it’s ridiculous this article was written when everyone knows at this time Brenda can’t speak publicly and have a chance to contribute or defend herself.

— Jennifer Ann, via Facebook

Who do the Republicans represent?

Re: “Robin Vos’ attack on democracy” (11/15/2018): With the Republicans wanting to limit the powers of Gov.-elect Tony Evers, one must ask, what is your thought process? The total disregard of the democratic process by the Republicans is sickening. It seems that they are more interested in what they can do to disrupt the democratic process than they are in representing their constituents. It’s time to put government back into the hands of the people of Wisconsin and not a select few who think they know what’s best for those who elected them.

— Carl Stangl, via isthmus.com

Change the law

Re: “No dogs allowed” (11/21/2018): Yes, most parks in Madison officially do not allow dogs. But like many Madison laws, this isn’t enforced, which is worse than no law at all. People let their dogs run loose in many of these “No Dogs Allowed” parks. When I’d walk my dog (on leash) on the sidewalk next to some of these parks, she would be approached and even attacked by off-leash dogs, sometimes with no owner in sight. I had to stop taking her on certain routes because after being attacked she became very frightened of uncontrolled dogs. It seems to me better to have more lenient laws (dogs on leash allowed on the paths, for example), than to enforce those laws. Otherwise, many Madisonians simply tend to ignore laws they find inconvenient.

— Cathy Douglas, via isthmus.com