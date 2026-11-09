Volunteer with Isthmus!

× Expand Judith Davidoff Ralph Russo, left, and Jill Pedigo Hall. Who needs a gold watch when you can get a framed Isthmus cover? Retiring board members Ralph Russo, left, and Jill Pedigo Hall.

On Aug 13, 2020, we announced we were beginning the process to transition Isthmus to a nonprofit: “Breaking news about us!” was the cheeky headline for the post on isthmus.com. The steps leading to that point are now part of our origin story: the weekly paper had ceased print publication in March, the owners were stepping aside, and a volunteer crew was planning a path forward.

At 8:20 a.m. we sent the news to our email list. Within the hour I got an email back from Ralph Russo, the former director of the Wisconsin Union Theater, offering congratulations and help. “If you decide to restart the editorial board or are looking for board members in general I’d be interested,” he wrote.

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I emailed back within five minutes and we set up a coffee meeting. Ralph was an inaugural member of Isthmus’ board of directors, which started meeting before we gained our official nonprofit status in March 2021. He provided sage advice on nonprofit management, budgeting and fundraising, and recruited key members to our board. He retired from the board in October, as did Jill Pedigo Hall, an attorney with von Briesen & Roper. An employment lawyer, Jill offered guidance on personnel issues and provided access to other attorneys at her firm when we needed legal advice.

We celebrated Jill and Ralph’s service at our annual board meeting in mid-October; art director Tommy Washbush prepped and framed a print of an Isthmus cover for each as a token of our appreciation.

And it truly is a token. Board service at Isthmus — and at most nonprofit organizations — is unpaid work. For now, it’s the primary way to volunteer at the paper. For those interested in nonprofit media, there are very few opportunities like it.

We don’t have opportunities for the kind of frontline volunteer work available at a lot of other nonprofits. At WayForward Resources food pantry, for instance, volunteers assist in “all stages” of the food distribution process, Michael Shulman reports on page 25. The sponsored Volunteer Guide, also part of this month’s Nonprofit Issue, lists dozens of opportunities at local nonprofits with hands-on work available to volunteers.

But at Isthmus, volunteers are not part of the news gathering or publishing process though a few freelancers donate their work now that we are a nonprofit. As we continue to grow as a nonprofit news organization, we do think about the potential for incorporating volunteer help into some of our administrative functions.

But for now our volunteers serve on our board of directors and board committees (which do not require board membership). We have committees devoted to fundraising, finance, governance, personnel and outreach.

Ted DeDee has been a member of the board since 2024. The former president and CEO of the Overture Center, now retired, evokes the Bard when I ask him to share a bit about why he volunteers his time to Isthmus board service.

“William Shakespeare is credited with saying, ‘The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.’ There may not have been many nonprofit organizations in his day doing as much good in the world, but it was clear he had a vision for all of us to share with others our time, our talent and knowledge, positive energy and enthusiasm.”

DeDee, who moved to Madison in 2012 to take the helm of Overture, says he saw the value Isthmus brought to the arts and the city as a whole during his tenure. “Overture was a decent-sized Isthmus advertiser; many of the public arts events we hosted were newsworthy; and it went without saying that in its coverage of local news, including the arts, Isthmus kept my nonprofit transparent and accountable as a public lens. I not only respect but applaud the mission and values Isthmus has always set for itself. I find a strong sense of personal pride being able to give back to the Madison community by maintaining care and vigilance as a board member of a local institution that continues to publish and give away the news each month. Shakespeare would be proud.”

If that doesn’t whet your appetite, here’s a plug from board member Dan Koehn, who is also an Isthmus contributor (see his essay on page 39).

“As vice president of the Isthmus board, I get to help sustain a publication that matters to me, both as a writer and as someone who calls Madison home. I enjoy working with people who care about this city and bring different life experiences and perspectives to the table. That’s also why I’d encourage others to consider joining the board. You don’t have to be a journalist to have something to contribute. You just have to believe that Madison stories are worth telling.” n

Want to explore service on the Isthmus board or one of its committees? Please apply here.