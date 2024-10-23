Leading from the heart

× Expand Lucía Núñez Núñez is remembered as a 'gentle powerhouse.'

Lucía Núñez, a Cuban American educator, community activist and LGBTQ+ pioneer, has died at 64.

Núñez moved to Madison in the late 1990s to become the executive director of Centro Hispano, which provides a range of services and programs to Dane County’s Latino population. With a leadership style rooted in listening, thoughtful deliberation, and consensus, she immediately set about ensuring that the organization would continue to advocate for social justice, immigrant rights, and the American dream for the Spanish-speaking community.

"Lucía Núñez understood both the challenges of the moment and the deep, long-term needs of the community,” says Karen Menendez Coller, who has been the director at Centro since 2013. “Because of her background, I believe she understood the feeling of being 'othered' and the labels that don't necessarily capture who you are as a person. She had lived all over the world and brought that desire for inclusivity to Centro, and of course, to all her other positions."

Dora Zuniga, who was director of Centro in the early 1990s, describes Núñez as a "gentle powerhouse."

"Everywhere she went, she promoted and encouraged positive change that created long-term inclusion for others who were different,” says Zuniga. “She opened doors."

According to a story adapted from an interview with Núñez in the Wisconsin Historical Society Press’s book Somos Latinas: Voices of Wisconsin Latina Activists, Núñez embraced her identities as a Cuban, a Latina, and a lesbian while in college at Connecticut College.

One of Núñez's most visionary moves was securing Centro Hispano’s ownership of its building on Badger Road, providing a stable foundation for the future. Her foresight allowed Centro to become a true home for those seeking opportunity and belonging. Centro recently built a new headquarters nearby on Cypress Way.

Menendez recalls how she connected with Núñez: "Lucía always understood the juggle, the work, and the multiple hats we wear as women. Lucía understood that in many ways, the issues are the same — they have intensified, but they haven’t changed.'"

After leaving Centro, Núñez served in a variety of government posts, including as deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and administrator of the Equal Rights Division for the state. In 2006, she became the first director of the Department of Civil Rights for the city of Madison and later joined Madison College as the vice-president of equity, inclusion and community engagement. In all of these positions, her focus on the most disadvantaged never wavered. She was a leader who fought for inclusion and justice for all, not just through grand gestures but through consistent, thoughtful action.

"Lucía always worked to fight for and support all people, with a direct focus on the Latin American diaspora,” says Mark Fraire, the director of Dane Arts and a longtime colleague and friend of Núñez. “She was a mother, a parent, a community leader, and educator. Our families were close, and I am honored to be her friend. Lucía will be missed, but her legacy in Madison lives on."

Ricardo González, a former city of Madison alder and the former owner of the Cardinal Bar, echoes this sentiment: "My relationship with Lucía was more personal, as both of us were Cuban Americans and part of the LGBTQ+ community. We shared our love for Cuba and our desire for a resolution to the issues dividing our two countries. I’ve always been proud of her accomplishments at Centro Hispano, her work for the city, and her leadership in community service."

Núñez led with compassion and was able to see beyond the immediate crisis in planning for the future. Her commitment to the Latinx community and to all marginalized groups has left an indelible mark on Madison. Last year, she was recognized for her service during Hispanic Heritage Month and a portrait was commissioned. Lucía requested that her daughter, Carina Vargas-Nuñez, paint her portrait.

Thank you, Lucía Núñez. Your leadership, your heart, and your vision will continue to inspire us all.

Oscar Mireles is the executive director of Omega School and the founder and director of Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development.