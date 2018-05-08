× Expand Dylan Brogan

Publisher's note: You may have noticed that we published a story yesterday headlined, "Calling shenanigans on three Buckys." And then you may have noticed that it was gone. What happened? As I was running through the office between meetings, I saw this story by Dylan Brogan for the first time. This was presented as an opinion by the organization as a whole, so I decided to hit pause to sort through a few of these issues.

Here is the story in its almost original form. This is Brogan's opinion, not mine, or that of Isthmus as a whole. One edit was made to note that.

Eighty-five life-size Bucky Badger statues invaded Madison this week. The public art project — organized by the Madison Area Sports Commission — is similar to the 2006 CowParade, which put over 100 uniquely designed fiberglass bovines around the city.

Deb Archer, CEO of Madison Area Sports Commission, told the Wisconsin State Journal the project has been years in the making.

“Our goal for Bucky on Parade was to create an event that will celebrate this beloved mascot, showcase the talent of dozens of area artists and delight all who live and visit the Madison area throughout the summer,” Archer told the paper.

But I call bullshit on three Buckys that miss the mark of the stated goals of the public art project.

Bucky Alvarez

There’s only one man in town who walks past a bronze statue of himself when he goes to work: UW-Madison Athletic Director Barry Alvarez.

Thanks to Bucky on Parade, there will now be two statues depicting the former football coach outside of Camp Randall Stadium within feet of each other. Alvarez’s own department sponsored the Bucky on Parade design. There was even a special unveiling ceremony of Barry’s Bucky to mark the occasion. It would be like Exact Sciences, which also participated in the project, commissioning a Bucky statue of CEO Kevin Conroy. But Exact Sciences had the good sense to avoid self-aggrandizing.

“Bucky on Parade will be a fun way to showcase all that is great about Bucky,” Alvarez said in a press release announcing the project.

Um, you’re not Bucky.

Bucky Energized!

Businesses paid up to $25,000 to sponsor a Bucky. Most didn’t use the opportunity to promote branding strategy. Not so with Madison Gas and Electric. The utility’s Bucky is described as featuring “an electric car, solar panel sunglasses and lots of sunshine. It incorporates the passions and dreams for the good of the future Madison.”

But here’s the problem with using the Bucky on Parade to champion green energy — two-thirds of MGE’s fuel source comes from the dirtiest of fossil fuels: coal. Since when does greenwashing count as public art?

Madison Traditions

Madison‘s downtown has long been a haven for colorful characters and creative types. So why does the Bucky sponsored by Downtown Madison Inc. and Madison’s Business Improvement District — two organizations that help promote the city’s downtown — rip off two well-known marketing campaigns created for other cities? The “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” is an iconic sign known across the world. Years ago, it was playfully parodied when entering Oshkosh, once famous for making baby clothes.

Additionally, downtown marketers also slapped an #iheartdowntownmadison hashtag on Bucky’s thigh — mimicking the I Love New York ad campaign from the 1970s that has been replicated ad nauseum.

Since when is crude imitation a Madison tradition? Downtown’s marketers can do better.

Bucky on Parade should be applauded for showing how public art adds value to our city. The art project may not challenge many aesthetic or cultural norms, but it seems to have been well received. More than 600 posts of smiling Bucky lovers on Instagram included the hashtag #buckyonparade on May 7, the day the statues were unveiled.

It’s nice that UW students wearing caps and gowns are posing for photos with Graduation Bucky. Badger.exe — designed by Filament Games and sponsored by UW Credit Union — uses a “paint-by-numbers” style that distinguishes it from the pack. Lucky Bucky is adorned with 11,759 pennies!

But others disappoint, using the project to create propaganda — or further the cult of personality for one very well-compensated UW official.