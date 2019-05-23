Eliminate all exemptions

I am a strong believer in vaccinations. So you might assume that I support the pro-vaccine bill that state Rep. Gordon Hintz (D–Oshkosh) plans to introduce this legislative session. Under the proposal, parents would no longer be able to exempt their children from school vaccination requirements on the basis of “personal conviction.” Aside from special health circumstances, Wisconsin parents would be left with just one basis for exemption, that vaccines violate their religious beliefs.

Though this year’s global measles outbreak has not hit Wisconsin, it has raised alarms about the relatively low rate of immunization among Wisconsin schoolkids. Hintz’s proposal would surely boost immunization levels.

Nonetheless, I object to the bill. In the uncertain event of its passage, atheist parents would have to follow the vaccine law, but religious parents would not. Such a disparity is antithetical to American values, if not outright unconstitutional.

Every state in the union requires schoolkids to have a basic set of immunizations. Sixteen states allow some type of secular, conscience-based exemption from the requirement. Almost every state allows religion-based exemptions.

When it comes to the sincerity of religion-based exemption claims, most states practice the honor system, because governmental scrutiny of religious beliefs is administratively burdensome and constitutionally touchy. If Wisconsin eliminates its “personal conviction” exemption, unscrupulous parents with secular objections would simply check the “For religious reasons” box on their Student Immunization Record form. Even if Wisconsin were to start requiring detailed proof of religious objection, as New York does, there are websites and You Tube videos that tell parents what “magic words” to use and which Bible passages they should cite.

So, in its effect, Hintz’s bill would specifically discriminate against atheist parents who refuse to lie.

I asked Annie Laurie Gaylor, co-president of the Madison-based Freedom From Religion Foundation, for her thoughts. “You can’t give that privilege to religionists and then deny a ‘philosophical or personal’ exemption to others,” she said. I kind of figured we would agree on that. Gaylor believes — strongly — that the best solution is to get rid of both exemptions, rather than keep the status quo. “The religious exemption,” she says, “has set an unfortunate precedent.” According to an April Reuters/Ipsos poll, more than three-quarters of Americans agree that exemptions should be granted only for special health circumstances.

When I first heard about Hintz’s bill, I felt that both the religious and personal conviction exemptions should stay. In a free country, government cannot force parents, be they believers or atheists, to inject their children with a substance they consider hazardous. It doesn’t matter how absurd we think their concern is.

What I was missing is that Wisconsin’s school vaccine law, even minus the religious and personal conviction exemptions, does not actually force parents to do anything. When government wants to force a behavior, it threatens to deprive potential lawbreakers of something to which they are entitled, like money they’ve earned (through a fine), or their right to be free (through a jail sentence). Threatening to deprive anti-vaccination families of free K-12 education does not constitute an act of force because state law does not treat free K-12 education as an entitlement.

Case in point, district school boards need not provide alternative education services to kids they have expelled. As the state Supreme Court put it in 2000, “Wisconsin students have a fundamental right to an equal opportunity for a sound basic education” (emphasis mine). The way I see it now, we should consider vaccine refusal as tantamount to opting out of that opportunity. So no more exemptions. Parents are free to homeschool their unvaccinated kids.

The debate in Wisconsin is limited to vaccinations for schoolchildren. But in April, New York City’s Commissioner of Health ordered compulsory vaccines for members of the general public, specifically residents of Hasidic neighborhoods in northwest Brooklyn, where measles cases have spiked. (Some Hasidim consider vaccines to be unkosher.) A spokesperson for the city has raised the specter of physically forcible injections, should the $1,000 fines the city is currently handing out fail to spur sufficient compliance.

In response, the executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union called the order “an extreme measure which is not provided for in the law and raises civil liberties concerns about forced medical treatment.” Today’s progressive leaders of New York City are, it seems, stricken with the same panicked zeal that drove the Bush administration’s clampdown on civil liberties following the 9/11 attacks.

Fortunately, Wisconsin explicitly forbids compulsory vaccinations for stubborn citizens, even during a public health emergency. State law calls instead for quarantines as a non-invasive and non-punitive solution.

Quarantines are, to be sure, complicated and costly operations. But a free society should do whatever it takes to honor that abiding precept of personal autonomy, “my body, my choice,” in every facet of the law.

Michael Cummins is a Madison-based business analyst