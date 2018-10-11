We don’t all live in Brett Kavanaugh's world

× Expand David Michael Miller

Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation was a blow. Forget the FBI investigation, Kavanaugh’s sneering, whining, bullying performance before the Senate Judiciary Committee should have disqualified him. His belief that he is entitled to sit on the Supreme Court was ratified by the Republicans, who showed they don’t care who Kavanaugh ran over on his way to get there.

I went to Yale with Kavanaugh. I didn’t know him then. I was a freshman when he was a senior. But during his confirmation fight, college friends reached out to talk about the charges that he sexually assaulted women.

It was a reminder that, even back then, a lot of people rejected Kavanaugh’s whole worldview.

An ex-boyfriend I hadn’t spoken with in years sent me an email.

“I have been so saddened by this Kavanaugh nomination,” he wrote. His wife, a classmate of mine, was terribly upset — she knew a lot of the people around Kavanaugh, including his freshman-year roommate, Jamie Roche, who has said Kavanaugh lied under oath and was frequently puking drunk.

“Throw on to this dumpster fire my experience with my freshman year and sophomore year roommates, and I get a mix of anger, sadness and regret,” my ex wrote. “Maybe those people I was with weren’t as bad as Kavanaugh...but my memories tell me they were. It makes me very sad and angry.”

I remember those roommates, too — hockey players whose common room was plastered with pinups and reeked of beer. Most of all, I remember how hostile they were to the general, liberal culture at Yale — especially women.

“Well, you should know that my memory of that time is ALSO that I got AWAY from that toxic mix of people when I met you,” my ex wrote. “I remember the good friends and loving group of people [in your residential college]. I owe you that.”

It’s easy to forget today, as we live through these dark days of the Trump administration, but aggressive, sexist bullies like Kavanaugh actually saw themselves as an embattled minority by the late 1980s.

They already had that seething resentment that Donald Trump has so successfully exploited.

I remember how horrified my ex’s roommates were, my freshman year, by a poster advertising a gay and lesbian student dance. The poster had a baby on it. “Don’t you get it?” one of them said, “they’re trying to recruit babies!”

My freshman year roommate and I laughed. We tried to explain that there was nothing to fear. We did not feel intimidated. On the contrary, we felt like emissaries of the wider world to someone who had led a sheltered life and seemed naively fearful.

I think it’s important to remember this now, as the right-wing trolls appear to be taking over America.

Their movement is born out of a backlash against social progress.

The sense of wounded entitlement Kavanaugh expressed in his temper tantrum before the Senate Judiciary Committee reminded me of the attitudes of the disaffected jocks at Yale. They had been worshipped in high school, and were unprepared for college, where they were not on top of the social heap. They dated women from other schools. There was no Greek life on campus, so they joined fraternities in far-away, rundown houses, creating their own, off-campus Animal House life.

That’s the backdrop to pranks like the DKEs chanting, “No means yes, yes means anal,” after the annual Take Back the Night march.

Conservatives and frat boys at Yale leaned into their outsider status.

“Remember the Party of the Right?” a friend wrote on Facebook. “A dozen or so weirdos doing stuff like singing Nazi songs in the squash courts. Gross, but hardly powerful.”

This friend went on to Yale Law School, where, she said, the Federalist Society had the same marginal vibe. “There was SUCH a cozy assumption of shared liberal views by most professors, and Federalist Society members seemed to have a chip on their shoulders,” she wrote. “But in the name of free speech and community I thought they should be respected and not mocked.”

The Federalist Society, which pushed Kavanaugh, has played a long game.

Republican pollsters now say right-wing voters are feeling motivated by what they see as a liberal conspiracy to keep Kavanaugh off the Court.

The rest of us — decent people everywhere — well, we are turned off.

The problem we face is that Republicans benefit from spectacles like the Kavanaugh confirmation fight precisely because the rest of us find him so gross. Studies show that negative campaigning suppresses the vote. And who benefits from low voter turnout? Republicans, of course.

The Republican party, under Trump, is a party of Kavanaughs — angry white men who are full of incoherent rage at the idea of losing their privileged status.

They are right about one thing: They are in the minority. But to defeat them, the majority has to show up.

Ruth Conniff is the editor-at-large at The Progressive Magazine.