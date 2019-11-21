× Expand David Michael MIller

Last year, after skiing to the high point of the Pleasure Valley cross-country trail at Blue Mound State Park, I stopped to rest and take in the beautiful view. A young man stopped also and noted how peaceful it was. I asked if he knew that the Department of Natural Resources was considering putting a snowmobile trail right there. He said no, looking alarmed and then sad. He said he loved the peace and quiet. So do I.

I continue to dread the prospect of losing peace and quiet at a very special place that I’ve been going to for years to escape the noise and bustle of the city. A recent push for a snowmobile trail through the park dates to 2014. The proposal has been met with legal setbacks and significant pushback from silent sports enthusiasts, but the DNR is once again contemplating a snowmobile trail for the park.

I have nothing against snowmobiles in general. But, if too close, the noise is disturbing, and the exhaust makes me feel physically sick. Snowmobilers already use the nearby Military Ridge State Trail, making it unsafe and undesirable for skiers.

There are myriad reasons a new snowmobile trail through Pleasure Valley would destroy the well-established and busy cross-country ski trail there. Even allowing a new snowmobile trail on the east end of the valley, another alternative being discussed, would produce more noise for skiers. I want to focus on the need for quiet and why it’s important to preserve quiet places in nature.

We live in an increasingly noisy world. It’s rare to find a place in Madison where you don’t hear the Beltline or other traffic. Even camping is an increasingly noisy experience, with people running external portable generators for much of the day.

Trying to find quiet these days is as difficult as trying to see the stars in the sky in the city at night. I search for quiet, just as people search for a dark sky. By quiet, I mean away from machine noise. Nature by itself has lots of sounds. I want to hear those sounds. We can’t hear the sounds of nature, or even the lack of any sound, due to noise. It’s well known that people search for and need “peace and quiet.” It’s even a rote phrase. Our bodies react to noise in a stressful way. A May 2019 story in The New Yorker asked whether noise pollution was “the next big public health crisis.” The subtitle of the article was: “Research shows that loud sound can have a significant impact on human health, as well as doing devastating damage to ecosystems.”

We have lost touch with some of our basic human needs. Quiet is not boring. It allows us to sleep, to think, to hear natural noises when outside. Quiet is restorative. We need that restorative value of quiet.

Just as there have been efforts to protect the night sky from artificial lighting, it is time to also focus on preserving quiet. The National Park Service has a management policy to preserve the natural soundscapes of parks. The park service states that natural sounds are vital to park ecosystems and create immersive experiences for wildlife and humans, and it strives to protect unique sound environments for future generations.

A 1998 study by the University of Colorado found that 76 percent of Americans surveyed saw the opportunity to experience “natural peace and the sounds of nature” as a “very important” reason for preserving national parks. Scientific research finds natural sounds have health benefits, such as lowered stress and improved mood, cognition, and well-being. Surveys show the public goes to parks for natural quiet and sounds of nature. In addition, reducing park noise allows animals to hear sounds critical to their survival. The NPS suggests being quiet while hiking: “The more you listen, the more you’ll hear.”

Wisconsin should follow the National Park Service and consider quiet in its management decisions. It would be very appropriate to officially designate Blue Mound State Park as a quiet park with non-motorized status given its popularity as a cross-country ski mecca due to its unique elevation, quiet environment, small size, and proximity to large population areas.

The DNR held a Nov. 19 public meeting on options for recreation and management, including a snowmobile trail, at Blue Mound State Park. Comments can still be submitted on the DNR website through Dec. 2.

Let’s do our share to preserve silence by not having motorized access across or near the cross-country ski trail at Blue Mound State Park.

Nancy Wiegand has been skiing at Blue Mound State Park for more than 30 years.