× Expand Felicia Clark Kathleen Nichols holds a sign calling out Gov. Scott Walker for sending Wisconsin National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. Rally at Wisconsin Capitol June 30, 2018.

It was a scorching day in Madison when I decided to take my teenage children and niece for a walk downtown. After all, downtown Madison is one of the best places to people watch and have a good time. But the weather on June 30 was harsh — 93 degrees and 82 percent humidity. And the heat index? Hell. Seriously, it felt like hell on earth.

As we approached the Capitol, I noticed the most beautiful flowing gown: a wedding dress. Very angelic. There was a nice crowd around the bride and groom as they took their vows. What a sight to see. I kept trudging ahead when I noticed the children had stopped. There was a large crowd; some people were on the lawn, some on the steps and some on the sidewalk. I wondered if it was a concert. But then I heard chanting: “Show me what democracy looks like! This is what democracy looks like! Show me what democracy looks like! This is what democracy looks like!” Also, “Up up with education! Down down with deportation! Up up with education! Down down with deportation!”

The crowd roared in agreement. I felt chills. Someone walked up and handed each of us a sticker that read, “Family Separation Is a Crime.” I took a good look around, taking in the entire scene. We had stumbled upon the rally protesting President Donald Trump’s latest immigration moves — the most traumatizing of them all, the separation of immigrant children from their parents. Although it was incredibly hot, people stood there fighting the heat and Trump.

× Expand Felicia Clark June 30, 2018 immigration rally at the state Capitol in Madison, WI.

Meanwhile, the bugs were having a feast. People were swatting left and right. Several dogs were rolling around in the grass, trying to keep cool. There were several stands where free water was available. The children walked off to view the crowd. I found a shaded spot and tried not to scratch my bites. That’s when I started to read the signs: “No person is illegal.” “Abolish ICE.” “Stop killing refugees.” “Reunify families.”

The woman standing next to me, Kathleen Nichols, held a sign with a picture of Lady Forward, and this quote: “She Weeps With The Mothers On The Border. No WI National Guard Complicity.” Although it was obvious, I wanted to hear her take on it all: “Trump has sunk to the lowest evil,” she said. “Separating babies from their families … let’s all hope that this is the final step that causes him to get the hell out of the [White House].” Then we turned our attention to the top of the Capitol stairs. That’s when several speakers went to the microphone and told some of the most horrific stories. Stories of men sent to prison, only to get released and then deported. Never finding their families again. Stories about boys, 15-17 years of age, held in vacant Super Walmarts. Tales of mothers given a sheet of paper with the location of their children. Some were even told that their children were in foster care or placed for adoption. “Mom, this is almost like the Holocaust,” my 15-year-old son said. Oh God, … is all I could think. I stood there speechless. I honestly had no words. NONE.

Nada Elmikashfi from NextGen Wisconsin, Wisconsin Rep. Chris Taylor (D-Madison), and Dr. Erica Serlin, among many others, took their turn at the microphone to voice their opposition to Trump’s latest act of cruelty on humankind.

× Expand Felicia Clark Rally protesting Trump's immigration policies at Wisconsin Capitol June 30, 2018.

After about an hour, the children and I decided to go home. The heat had officially kicked our asses. Or was it the weight of the stories? The sadness, perhaps? The realness? Whatever it was, we received a large dose of it. As we walked away, I couldn’t help but think of the bride that I saw earlier, the joining of families. And literally right next door, at basically the same location, simultaneously, a rally about families forcefully separated. The irony of it all was draining. What is this? What the hell are we doing, America? I suddenly felt like I was in hell. And it had absolutely nothing to do with the heat.

Felicia F. Clark is a Madison-based author.