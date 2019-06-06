× Expand David Michael Miller

There’s no evidence that Republican leaders are sexist and it was a blunder for Gov. Tony Evers’ spokesperson to make that claim.

But while you can’t prove Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald don’t respect women, you can make a pretty good case that they have enormous contempt for the democratic process and the people of Wisconsin.

Let’s dispense with the sexist claim first. In the ongoing controversy about who isn’t negotiating with whom over the state budget, Evers’ spokesperson Melissa Baldauff made the claim that Vos and Fitzgerald weren’t talking with Evers’ staff because his designated budget negotiator, Chief of Staff Maggie Gau, is a woman. Baldauff pointed out that the leaders met with former Gov. Scott Walker’s chief of staff and he was a man.

But the key distinction between Evers’ and Walker’s top aides isn’t their gender, but their party. Vos and Fitzgerald aren’t dissing Gau because she’s a woman. They’re ignoring her because she’s a Democrat. They would have worked closely with Walker and anybody Walker put forward because he was a fellow Republican with a shared agenda. They’ll avoid working with Evers and anybody Evers sends them because that person will be representing him and his progressive agenda.

By turning this into an issue of identity politics without any credible evidence to back it up, Baldauff just drove people back into their partisan camps when she could have hammered home the real point: Vos and Fitzgerald are two-bit political hacks.

Statesmen would accept the will of the voters. Tony Evers won the election. He’s the governor of all the people and, even if Vos and Fitzgerald refuse to respect the man himself, the people deserve some deference.

That would take the form of not undercutting the new governor even before he took office. But that’s exactly what Vos and Fitzgerald did. In the infamous lame duck session, the Republicans moved to curb the new governor’s powers to make certain appointments, to promulgate rules, and to involve the state in legal fights.

It was the kind of classless, petulant move that we’re supposed to learn to reject back on the schoolyard. If you lose a fight fair and square, you graciously afford the winner whatever you would have claimed had the results been reversed. Instead, after Evers’ victory, Vos did not do the gracious thing and reach out to him, congratulate him and promise to work with him for the good of the state wherever they could find agreement. No, that would have been the move a statesman would make.

Instead, within hours of Evers’ win, Vos announced that maybe the Legislature had given the governor’s office too much power and now that we had a Democrat headed for that office, lawmakers should curb those powers. It was okay to empower a Republican governor but not a Democrat. That was the move of a party hack.

Even so, good politicians who can deliver a punch can also take one. But when Evers and new Attorney General Josh Kaul, who also had some of his powers taken away, challenged the lame duck laws, Vos and Fitzgerald became incensed. I’m told by people who know both men that they are genuinely — and amazingly — taken aback that the governor would dare to challenge them in court.

For that reason Fitzgerald has so far refused to send a single one of Evers’ cabinet nominations to the full Senate for confirmation. This despite the fact that some of those nominees have been recommended for confirmation on unanimous bipartisan votes from the Republican-controlled committees that reviewed them.

Every other governor has been afforded the courtesy of having his cabinet choices confirmed. No other governor has had his powers curtailed in a blatantly partisan action just before taking office.

It’s one thing to have fair disagreements over policy. I actually think that it’s a good thing that we have one party that generally believes in the ability of government to make people’s lives better and another party that is worried about government overreach. So, for example, a debate over just how much to increase support for public schools is not a bad one to have. A debate over how and how much to increase transportation taxes to fix the state’s crumbling roads is fair.

But it’s hard to make any progress on anything when the leaders of one party and one branch of government attack and undercut the leader of the other party and another branch and then pout when he has the audacity to fight back.

The problem with Vos and Fitzgerald isn’t that they have a problem with women. It’s that they have a problem with democracy.

Dave Cieslewicz is the former mayor of Madison.He blogs as Citizen Dave at isthmus.com.