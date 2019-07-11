Ron Johnson’s moment

× Expand As chair of the Senate committee on homeland security, Johnson has broad power to help fashion long-term improvements to our immigration system.

The constant onslaught of horrible news makes us feel numb, and wanting to disconnect. It’s easy to get trapped in rhetorical arguments about Nike shoes. But sometimes, something powerful can come along and unstick us from the swamps. An Associated Press photo of a father and a daughter who drowned trying to cross the Rio Grande was everywhere a few weeks ago. Like photographer Nick Ut’s iconic Vietnam era photo of the “napalm girl” Kim Phúc, this image was brutal, sickening and utterly necessary. The actions and inactions of our country have a human cost and, for a brief moment, we were unable to look away.

The image of father and child affected the chair of the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Wisconsin’s own Sen. Ron Johnson. During a June 26 hearing on migrant exploitation following the release of the photo, Johnson seemed to get visibly emotional.

“I don’t want to see another picture like that on the U.S. border. I hope that picture alone will catalyze this Congress, this Senate, this committee to do something,” Johnson said.

Generally, I am not a big fan of Wisconsin’s senior senator but Johnson’s reaction didn’t seem calculated, it wasn’t being spun. His reaction was human. It was an urgent plea from a member of a political party that has ignored, and often perpetrated, the suffering of refugees and migrants. It was a good use of Johnson’s immense political power.

It seems like Wisconsinites often forget that Johnson is head of the Senate committee that oversees the sprawling Department of Homeland Security. Part of it has to do with the media coverage he has received. In 2019, much of that coverage focused on his status, as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel put it, as the GOP’s “last man standing.” That sort of coverage makes him sound like a political figurehead, a Republican Bucky Badger, meant to rally the dispirited conservative troops. But that downplays the massive amount of power and responsibility he holds in our nation’s capital.

Johnson’s words weren’t hollow. The Senate voted 84-8 on a $4.59 billion border aid package. That’s a strong bipartisan vote for the Senate, with both Johnson and Sen. Tammy Baldwin voting for it. It provides funding for basic services like food, clothing and medical treatment. It provides funding for refugee resettlement.

The Senate’s version was good, particularly by Republican standards, but it should have been improved by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. Unfortunately, Democratic leaders in the House were unable to get more concessions out of the Senate and they ended up passing the Senate’s version. The aid package was signed into law July 1. The House should have pushed harder for more oversight over federal agencies at the border and pushed to shut down inhumane migrant detention centers. I understand why Rep. Mark Pocan would vote against this version of the bill even if it’s the same version Sen. Baldwin voted for.

Still, the aid package is a start; it will help refugees get out of the camps and get resettled more quickly. But this aid package cannot be the end. The detainment camps should make every American ashamed. They need to be shut down with the utmost urgency. If Johnson is serious about fixing the problem, he needs to confront the root causes.

“What I have found in eight and a half years in the United States Senate, there’s not much of a problem solving capability...Not for the big problems,” said Johnson at the June hearing where he addressed the photo.

With all due respect, Senator, it is up to you to fix the big problems. The aid package showed that Congress can take action to help families who are crossing at the border. Lawmakers just need the will to create long-term solutions to fix our illogical, immoral and inhumane immigration system.

Ron Johnson showed real concern and drive at that hearing. Those emotions shouldn’t be fleeting now that a short-term package has been signed into law. We can’t let that happen. As Wisconsinites, we need to keep pushing the senator to do more. To keep confronting him with the human cost of our sick policies. Every media interview, every town hall, phone calls, e-mails. The pressure needs to stay on him. Because he’s got power and responsibility to do more and we’ve got the power and responsibility to push him.

This is Ron Johnson’s moment of moral clarity, let’s make it mean something.

Alan Talaga co-writes the Off the Square cartoon with Jon Lyons.