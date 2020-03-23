One magical night

× Expand Ross Zentner Laetitia Hollard as Peter Pan.

Editor’s note: Isthmus asked Roseann Sheridan to comment on the experience of shutting down the production of Peter Pan, and her response was so powerful, we wanted to share it with our readers.

Roseann Sheridan is the artistic director of Children’s Theater of Madison.

The experience of canceling Peter Pan was gut-wrenching and profound. What I was worried about midway in the tech process — things like how we could make a scene change go more smoothly or if we needed to adjust a light cue — quickly became miniscule compared to what was weighing on my mind three days later, on March 13. My heart broke for all the work that had gone into making this show and getting so close to opening it. Especially for the youth in the show, like Laetitia Hollard who is brilliant as Peter Pan and carried the show like a pro! And so many of the young people for whom this was a life-changing experience. From my years at American Players Theatre, I remembered the angst of having to call off a single performance because of rain, but this was nothing compared to that. I've never had to cancel a whole run of a show before, especially so close to opening. And I hope I never need to again.

We had planned on having an invited final dress on Friday, March 13 with a two-person guest limit per actor, but then Thursday it became clear that Saturday's show was in jeopardy, so we allowed the cast to invite a few more guests to the dress rehearsal. At Thursday night's cast meeting before our run-through, a young actor asked, with more than a twinge of worry in her voice, “Is there a chance we might not get to do this show?” And my response was,“Tonight we are going to have a fabulous dress rehearsal. That's all we need to think about right now.” Friday morning, we at CTM made the decision to cancel the run of the show, and by Friday afternoon the governor's mandated limit in crowd size was in place. The word got out, so we counted heads at the stage door and let in the allowable number of people (it was 250 at the time). Some people didn't get in.

That evening we had our final dress/opening/closing performance.The folks in attendance — family and friends of cast and crew members — were the most amazing audience ever. The significance of the circumstances under which we were doing this and the sense that things were going to change so dramatically over the days ahead, seemed to infuse the experience for actors and audience members alike with a heightened energy. I can say it was one of the most incredible experiences of my life — I laughed, I cried, I watched that audience and those actors on stage take in this experience like it was the last time they would ever be together and they were going to celebrate every moment. The cast was on fire! Everything we'd worked on for weeks was there — they were so present, so committed, so full of joy and delight in what they were doing. And so was the audience. Everyone knew how big this was — that we were together, in this one space for this one night, sharing this story, celebrating the work we did, and being free to play and dream for those two hours.

I really can't describe it. We use the word "magical" a lot in describing the experience of theater. This was a time when I can say that is truly the best word to describe it. Afterward, there continued to be a sense of celebration coupled with a deep sadness that this was it, "one and done" — not being able to share it with anyone else in the way that makes doing a piece of theater so special. Live theater depends on an audience to be complete. And it is in the act of performing for an audience that the greatest joy and learning occurs. This creative team was robbed of that experience. And I don't know what to do with that. The next day was a blur, a whirlwind of basking in the delight of the night before and the loss of what wasn't going to be any more.

It was the right thing to do and we were all grateful beyond words that we got this one performance with an audience. We were luckier than many others, and while that helps, it doesn't take away the disappointment and sadness. It's like having a marathon called off just before you get to the finish line, but even bigger than that because it's not an individual experience. It's a collective one, and the only time this particular group will be together for this reason.

There are still a million things to act upon and think about. What's the next most important thing we need to address? What was scheduled for next month? How far out do we need to be anticipating this suspension of time? It's an all-encompassing situation that involves hours and hours of online and virtual meetings — and a surreal time. It's all about doing the next right thing, staying in the moment while creating multiple scenarios for the future. There's only so much we can say for sure, but we know that we are all in this together and will come through it. We know we will need help to get through this. I am staying as present as I can in the here and now. We will do what's best for each other, our community and our youth, to the best of our ability, in a time of constant change and unpredictability.