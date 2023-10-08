Smoke on the rocks?

× Expand Tommy Washbush / Freepik Food server during air quality emergency

People in Wisconsin will remember the summer of 2023 as the summer of smoke. Beginning in early June and peaking later that month, the Air Quality Index soared to “very unhealthy” levels. As weather patterns pushed smoke from Canadian wildfires south, the smoke settled in, licked our eyes and mouths, curled about our homes, and kept some of us from comfortable sleep.

In response, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources instructed folks to limit time outside and to “consider wearing an N-95 mask, especially if outdoors for an extended period.” Madison and Dane County public health officials warned that “At the ‘Very Unhealthy’ level, it is recommended to avoid physical activity outdoors and reschedule or move activity indoors.”

I wait tables at a local restaurant that kept its large and popular patio open when the air quality was at its worst in Madison. The restaurant staffed servers like me outside because there were paying customers who chose to take on the health risks of smoke exposure — a choice I didn’t have.

As I reflect on this experience, I can’t help but feel cynical about the privilege of my customers. But more than that, I see a greater need for protections for workers who will be more intensely impacted by climate change in the years to come, even in beautiful Madison, Wisconsin.

I suspect that for many folks living near my restaurant in Madison, exposure to the smoke was temporary: temporary in the sense that Madison’s air quality is usually good and temporary in the sense that folks in this wealthy and white near-west neighborhood could take on short-term exposure given their privilege. For this cross section of Madison, access to clean air and high-quality healthcare can be taken for granted.

But for other Madison residents, the smoke put them at great risk. Freedom Inc. called air quality a health equity issue because the smoke exacerbated the health inequities that Black people, refugees, immigrants, and the poor experience. These groups “have less access to resources like filtered air ventilation, air purifiers, masks, and health insurance that would protect them from poor air quality,” said Freedom Inc. Moreover, people with respiratory health issues, the elderly, folks with long COVID, the young, etc. were likely to experience side effects more intensely than able-bodied adults.

Serving cocktails during the smoke emergency, I was reminded how some customers fail to understand that serving is a skilled job and this makes them oblivious to the conditions that make their comforts possible — including the health of those who serve them.

Poor air quality affected laborers in other industries far worse than it did me. Sanitation workers, baggage handlers, agricultural workers, landscapers, and construction workers don’t have the option of working indoors. There are no federal level protections that mandate employers take precautions against poor air quality, though OSHA issued a few recommendations in a press release in June. Yet concerted governmental responses to poor air exist in states like California, which developed PPE requirements in response to annual wildfires.

The city of Madison took some action, protecting sanitation workers by limiting the number of trash pick-ups they would make, for one day at least. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi named people who work outdoors on a list of vulnerable groups and advised that outdoor workers should “consider wearing a mask.” The Washington Post concluded that “outdoor laborers, more than any other segment of the workforce, remain vulnerable when it comes to climate change.”

But temporary advisories and masking recommendations will not be enough to protect this segment of workers.

The reality is that poor air quality will become a perennial issue in Wisconsin, and this will be a hard pill to swallow for many Madisonians who tout our city as a climate change haven. Erica Smithwick, director of the Earth and Environmental Systems Institute at Penn State, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that rising temperatures and drought will create stronger fires that send smoke into the upper layers of the atmosphere where they can be pushed across the continent into regions they normally wouldn’t go, like the Midwest.

Without larger systemic protections for workers and marginalized groups, the city will only be a haven for the wealthy and otherwise privileged whose comforts are shored up by the labor of others.

It’s necessary to reflect on the summer’s smoke emergencies, even as they grow distant in our collective memory. If the college-educated and liberal-leaning people who frequent my restaurant aren’t willing to give up a minor comfort (eating outside when they could be eating inside — in air conditioned homes or restaurants), then what will we do when we’re all faced with even greater threats to our comforts than a temporary smoke advisory?

Sara Gabler is a service worker and freelance writer based in Madison. You can find her reporting at WORT-FM and essays at Tone Madison.