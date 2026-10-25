The Ghost of Fighting Bob

× Expand Library of Congress Robert "Fighting Bob" La Follette. La Follette was elected Wisconsin governor in 1900 and served two decades as U.S. senator.

Gather round for a haunting tale

Of ghosts & goblins & ghouls that wail

With a cursed creature called The Blob

And a spooky specter named Fighting Bob

“Fighting Bob” La Follette is an old progressive spirit who still haunts Wisconsin politics today. To some, he is a friendly ghost. He electrifies Wisconsin’s labor halls, mass protests, muckraking newsrooms, progressive coffee klatches, and campaigns like Francesca Hong’s run for governor.

To others, he is a fright. Fighting Bob lurks in the state Capitol’s shadows reminding Wisconsin’s corporate-friendly politicians in both parties of our long tradition of ousting them and reining in their wealthy benefactors. His progressive movement is no urban legend, which scares the hell out of them.

La Follette was elected governor in 1900 and served two decades as U.S. senator. In 1924, he won one in six votes for president as a third-party candidate, opposing conservative Democratic and Republican candidates. Three parties endorsed him: Progressive, Socialist and Farmer–Labor, and he won 54% of Wisconsin votes.

La Follette taxed big corporations and the rich, sought public ownership over predatory banks, utilities and railroads, and reduced the corrupt money in politics. He supported worker protections and legalizing labor unions. He defended speech rights for opponents of atrocious American foreign policy. And he inaugurated the nation’s first primaries so the people, not corrupt corporate party bosses, could choose nominees.

In a deeply discriminatory era, La Follette was for everybody, not just white Protestant men. He recognized the need to demolish all supremacist hierarchies to ensure equal say, equal rights, and wellbeing for all. He knew politics was an existential fight for power, determining whether government serves all or the privileged few.

His impact was huge. National Democrats eventually adopted many of Wisconsin’s progressive and “sewer socialist” policies in New Deal and Great Society programs. Democrats followed La Follette on social justice too. Black-allied labor unions and the Civil Rights Movement drove out Jim Crow Democrats, the party ditched racist immigration quotas, and they became the party of women’s rights. In Wisconsin those fights were led by the indomitable Vel Phillips.

But Fighting Bob’s legacy actually belongs to two people. Belle Case La Follette advised her husband on his legal and political work (often leading it), she co-founded what became The Progressive magazine, and she led the fight for woman suffrage.

But the story didn’t end there. Conservatives, starting with Ronald Reagan, fought back to restore hierarchies by class, race, gender and religion. They decimated labor unions, weakening labor’s alliance with Democrats. They rolled back progressive taxes, enabled corporate harm for profit, targeted marginalized people with the so-called “War on Drugs,” and reinvigorated American imperialism.

Democrats misinterpreted their 1980s losses — nationwide and in Wisconsin — as signs voters no longer wanted progressive government. New centrist Democrats emerged, notably the Democratic Leadership Council and Bill Clinton, who moved away from labor and racial minorities and embraced corporations, which filled the party’s coffers with money. Clinton’s 1990s presidency dismantled progressive safety nets and supercharged policing and incarceration that targeted marginalized people.

Those establishment Democrats — sometimes called The Blob — succeeded in fending off more progressive presidential candidates like Bill Bradley, Howard Dean, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Even when Barack Obama defeated establishment favorite Hillary Clinton, they hobbled Obama’s healthcare and economic recovery plans, prolonging everyday people’s pain while delighting Wall Street. It wasn’t all bad, but the party’s broad neoliberal shift made New Deal Democrats look economically radical by comparison.

Progressivism remains strong in Wisconsin, reflected in the recent successes of Hong’s gubernatorial campaign. She lost by a scooch due to false “electability” concerns. That showed the Democratic establishment’s powers to resist public opinion with rich donors and endorsements by well-known party leaders. (The establishment also blackballs progressive leaders and groups that challenge the establishment’s incumbents.)

The corporate wing of the Democratic Party opposes La Follette’s progressive spirit today. Their version of healthcare boosts profits for insurance companies and corporate medicine. They take campaign money from corporate PACs and wealthy donors. They support vouchers for private schools, defunding our public schools. They support data centers wherever Big Tech can convince local governments. They punish progressives who protest American atrocities abroad. And party bosses protect incumbents who are out of step with voters.

But progressives are rising everywhere – to defeat Republicans and not stop there, making the Democratic Party better at the same time. (I’m running a progressive write-in campaign for state Senate for just that purpose.)

The ghost of Fighting Bob takes many forms: progressive, socialist, New Deal. By strange and powerful magic, the movement joins working people across lines of difference to fight common supremacist enemies and alleviate harms each group faces. To those enemies, the movement is a terror — an inescapable nightmare that will ultimately remove their unnatural power.

Happy Halloween, Dane County!

Nathan Kalmoe is a political scientist at UW-Madison, focused on American public opinion, political parties, and movements toward democracy, past and present. He’s also a progressive write-in candidate for the 27th state Senate District.