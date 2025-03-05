The tragic, accidental death of Levi Iverson

× Expand Melissa Beck Levi Beck.

My brother Levi was the youngest of five siblings. He had a big heart, an independent streak, and a natural love for helping others.

After graduating from Operation Fresh Start in 2020, Levi worked at Farm & Fleet in Verona and was just beginning to carve out his path in life. He spent his free time jet skiing, going on trips with family, and of course, gaming. He loved music, had a wide circle of friends, and his beaming smile was known by everyone who met him.

One Saturday night in May 2022, his best friend picked him up with a group of buddies to go back to their house to hang out. At some point, firearms were brought out, and what began as a casual gathering ended in tragedy.

An AR-15 style rifle, legally purchased by Levi’s 20-year-old best friend, was discharged by Isaiah Miller, and Levi was killed instantly. He was just 19 years old.

On March 6, I will be in a Dane County courtroom to deliver a victim impact statement at the sentencing of Miller, who pleaded guilty to Homicide by Negligent Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

I spent over two years preparing for the moment, and yet, no amount of preparation can make sense of such a senseless death. I cannot begin to describe the devastation of that moment or the years of waiting for answers and accountability.

But what haunts me the most is that Levi’s story is not unique.

Guns are now the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. This is not a distant issue affecting only big cities or certain communities. This is happening in small towns, cities, movie theaters, schools, parks and even homes. It is happening in every corner of this country. And for what? What is the trade-off for allowing this to continue?

For the past few months, I have been working with a variety of Democrat and Republican legislators in Wisconsin, as well as advocacy groups including WAVE (Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort) and Moms Demand Action, to introduce Levi’s Law, an initiative that would raise the age to purchase AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21, aligning it with the already existing law for handguns.

This is not a radical idea. It is a small, common-sense step that could prevent more tragedies like Levi’s while respecting Wisconsin’s strong hunting traditions. Raising the age limit won’t prevent every shooting, but it will save lives. And if it could have saved Levi’s life, isn’t that enough?

Right now, federal law requires you to be 21 to purchase a handgun from a federally licensed dealer, yet just 18 to purchase an AR-15. That doesn’t make sense. I was encouraged to see the Age 21 Act recently introduced at the federal level, which would raise the minimum purchase age for assault weapons nationwide. State and federal action must go hand in hand. If Wisconsin passes Levi’s Law, it strengthens the case for federal reform. And if the Age 21 Act passes, it reinforces what we’re working to achieve at home.

I know that gun reform is not the issue dominating headlines right now. With economic uncertainty, climate change and global conflict, it is easy to feel like this problem will once again be pushed to the background. But I believe that means we all need to fight for our causes harder than ever as individuals, so we can stand strongest together as a collective.

Being the adults in the room means making the hard choices to protect our children and community, even when they are inconvenient or uncomfortable. It means acknowledging when something isn’t working and having the courage to fix it.

Levi’s Law is one step toward a safer future. The Age 21 Act is another. But neither can happen without action. If we refuse to act, how many more families will sit in a courtroom, staring at an empty seat, wondering why a life was stolen too soon?

Melissa Beck is a Wisconsin native and UW-Madison graduate.