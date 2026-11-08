Transmission lines should connect, not divide Wisconsin communities

× Expand The Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line. The Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line runs through land near Lancaster, in Grant County.

The shift towards modernizing and expanding our electric grid is not primarily limited by technology or ambition: It’s limited by bitter politics and poor planning. Wisconsin builds transmission lines and renewable energy at a slow pace because of the lack of communication and accountable, proactive engagement between utilities, state leadership and rural communities.

I recently completed my master’s thesis, “Driftless Divided: Cardinal-Hickory Creek (CHC) and Wisconsin Transmission Resistance” (accessible through the UW library). For this research, I spoke with American Transmission Company (ATC), the Public Service Commission (PSC), experts in transmission planning, residents of greater Madison, impacted landowners, and their neighbors across the Driftless region.

I learned about the people and history of southwestern Wisconsin, and the reasons why communities fought the CHC, a high-voltage transmission line running from Dubuque County, Iowa, to Dane County that was completed in 2024. While there were significant and complex concerns about potential environmental impacts, opposition was mostly driven by perceptions of the planning and approval processes, the project costs, and the lack of sufficient consideration of alternatives. Summaries from multiple government agencies of the hundreds of public comments submitted against the project, repeatedly showed that “socioeconomics,” “alternatives,” and “purpose/need” were the most common themes cited.

“My biggest grievance is how these things get approved without public opinion from the get-go,” said one opponent.

Many of the more supportive commenters, especially those who live in Madison, assumed that CHC opponents were simply focused on stopping the transmission line, that they were privileged NIMBYs (members of the not in my backyard movement), stubborn farmers blocking progress, or single-minded environmentalists unwilling to make trade-offs. My research showed that this was not the case. It was not a lack of care about climate change or energy transitions driving opposition — Driftless residents actually care a lot and that is why they opposed the project.

The CHC line was planned in 2011 as part of a portfolio of transmission lines designed by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, the regional grid operator. Most impacted residents only heard about it in 2018, after a completed design was submitted for approval to the Public Service Commission. They expressed frustration that they had not been given an opportunity to weigh in on the plans until the very last minute. And once there was community engagement, those opposed to the line felt the outreach was done just to check a box and that approval of the project was a “foregone conclusion.”

Opponents also felt like they were deprived of the opportunity to weigh in on the wider changes they suspected the CHC was facilitating — a new renewable energy production zone, with sprawling industrial wind and solar farms and more power lines.

These worries were grounded in reality. Not only have wind and solar farms emerged (with more on the way), data center operators are looking to build in the region, aiming to plug into the CHC. “If the process had been more open and participatory from the start,” wrote one commenter, “explanations and rationales would have unfolded and become clearer to all of us. Input from local people and organizations could have shaped more sensible, less adversely impactful options.”

ATC, the grid operator, and the PSC all could have engaged in communication years before the topic exploded into a statewide and national conflict. Instead, they chose to defer to what one opponent called a “decades-old planning process that fails to accurately account for energy trends, environmental concerns, or ratepayer impacts,” and which fails to preemptively engage with communities. “We need creative thinking about these things, not just following plans that were put in place 20 years ago,” one person noted, with another saying “we need more interactive planning opportunities involving the commissioners, utilities and the public vs. top-down planning by utilities.”

CHC was a missed opportunity. It could have helped isthmus residents connect with their neighbors in the Driftless. As Wisconsin builds more renewable energy, these kinds of entanglements between us and our rural neighbors will only increase. We can decide if they damage or strengthen our ties. Each project connecting Madison with the countryside via electricity represents a potential source of conflict and division, or a chance for ratepayers to unite across differences and to work together towards common goals.

There are at least three other large transmission line projects on the horizon in central Wisconsin, and they’re already generating conflict. Grid Forward is already under construction; MariBell and BECI are both close to submitting a permit application to the PSC, which will be followed by a comment period. The opportunity for communities to participate in the actual planning of these projects has passed, but they will not be the last projects we see. The transmission planning process would be more efficient at building the durable, affordable energy systems we need if communities had a seat at the planning table.

Gabriel Shapiro is a doctoral student at UW-Madison in the Department of Geography and Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies. His dissertation research will continue to explore the politics of transmission line development in the United States.