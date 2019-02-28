Seriously, enough is enough

Last month, I wrote about the intolerable threat that drunk drivers pose to the safety of Wisconsin roadways. I argued that lowering the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from .08 percent to .05 percent would save a lot of lives. A lower limit would convince many social or moderate drinkers to lay off drinking completely when they’re going to drive. Even a single planned drink can be dangerous, because it can impair judgement enough to make a second, unplanned drink seem okay, which can easily lead to a third, etc.

The case for lowering the BAC limit presumes that most people who drink are rational. In situations where drinking is unwise, they will choose to abstain. Alcoholics are different. Due to their illness, they are incapable of making rational decisions about drinking. All too often, this irrationality manifests itself in habitual drunk driving. Just since New Year’s Eve, I have spotted 16 local news stories recounting fourth-or-higher operating while intoxicated (OWI) arrests.

Chronic drunk drivers pose a special problem for our deterrence-based criminal justice system. Deterrence, it has become clear, is impotent in the face of hardened irrationality. The only dependable way to keep repeat offenders from driving is to prevent them from driving.

I am not talking about revoking their driver’s licenses. When Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in 2018 that mandated “permanent” license revocation for a fourth OWI offense, it was greeted with celebration. But will a lost license really hinder someone who has made a lifestyle out of drunk driving? “Operating after revocation” is common enough in Wisconsin to warrant its own complex set of sentencing guidelines. And as a Wisconsin State Patrol lieutenant recently told WEAU in Eau Claire, “they can’t help themselves … they will drink and they will choose to drive because it’s how they live and it’s how they operate.”

Prevention, in contrast with deterrence, physically impedes a potential criminal. Wisconsin has dabbled with prevention by requiring repeat offenders to install ignition interlock breathalyzers in their vehicle’s starter system. Interlocks are among the more effective features of the current enforcement structure, but that’s not saying much. For the dedicated drunk driver, there are all sorts of ways around interlocks. The simplest is to ignore the installation order. According to a 2016 study, 44 percent of them do just that.

For an effective regime of prevention, we should consider the way we handle another reputedly incorrigible type of criminal: child sex offenders. We employ overlapping preventative measures to keep convicted predators away from kids. They are forbidden from living near schools. They need government approval to switch employment locations. Some Wisconsin sex offenders are required to wear a GPS monitor, so authorities can immediately intercede if they come too close to an area where children congregate.

If our goal is to keep chronic drunk drivers away from cars, we should certainly not allow them to own one. After a fourth OWI conviction, offenders should be required to transfer the title of any vehicle they own to someone else. Further, state law should be updated to require all car buyers to produce a valid driver’s license, an item which no chronic offender should possess.

Under the 2018 law signed by Walker, “permanent” license revocation somehow allows for possible reinstatement after 10 years. Under a serious regime of prevention, license revocation would be truly permanent. Once an offender has established an abiding pattern of recidivism, why would we expect the pattern to stop? It might stop at some point, but it’s foolish to expect that the fourth, fifth or 16th time something happens will be the last. Our criminal justice system has long recognized that, under some circumstances, a lifetime imposition is appropriate.

What about enablers who might lend a car? Or straw purchasers? To cover this, we could simply lift some language from the statutes that govern another dangerous instrumentality in Wisconsin, firearms: “Whoever intentionally furnishes, purchases, or possesses a firearm for a person, knowing that the person is prohibited from possessing a firearm … is guilty of a Class G felony.” Were we to swap in “vehicle” for “firearm,” then even the weakest-minded enabler would think twice about helping a chronic drunk driver get behind the wheel.

A few years ago, a newly sober multiple OWI convict offered a sad and scary insight into his former self. He told his hometown paper that chronic drunk drivers “don’t care about anyone or anything.” Indeed, driving drunk is the moral equivalent of vehicular manslaughter. Only dumb luck separates the drunk who makes it home peacefully from the one who kills innocent people. Society has the right to quarantine these sick individuals for as long as necessary. Harsh as it may seem, a strict program of prevention is a kinder alternative to long-term imprisonment.

Michael Cummins is a Madison-based business analyst.