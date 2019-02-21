Tear down the wall

× Expand Wisconsin dairy farmer John Rosenow (center) visits with family members of one of his current employees outside the house they are building in Veracruz.

During the last week of January, I traveled with a group of dairy farmers from Wisconsin and Minnesota down to Mexico. The farmers have been taking trips like this one, through a nonprofit group called Bridges/Puentes, since 2001, travelling to remote villages in the state of Veracruz to meet the families of their undocumented workers.

Wisconsin’s dairy industry is heavily dependent on undocumented immigrants, mostly from Mexico, who perform more than half of the labor on the farms in America’s Dairyland.

Over the last couple of decades, these two groups of rural people — Midwestern dairy farmers and the Mexican workers who endure danger and hardship to come north and milk their cows — have developed a deep, interdependent relationship.

That relationship is part of what makes Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency on the U.S./Mexico border so ridiculous.

According to Trump, unauthorized border-crossers represent a national security crisis.

When the farmers and I left for Mexico, Trump had shut down the federal government in a failed effort to force Congress to appropriate $5.7 billion to build a wall on the border. After we got back, Trump declared a national emergency in order to fund the wall by seizing the money from other programs.

Meanwhile, the number of people picked up for crossing the border illegally is actually about half of what it was a decade ago. And U.S. industries — especially agriculture — depend on the undocumented immigrants Trump claims pose such a threat.

As we drove among five villages in rural Veracruz, the dairy farmers I was traveling with ate elaborate meals cooked in their honor by the family members of their current employees. There were a lot of hugs and tears, and emotional reunions with former employees who had worked on the farms for many years before returning home to Mexico. The farmers admired the houses and small businesses their workers built using the money they made up north milking cows.

“When you hear Trump say that Mexico is not sending us their best — these villages are sending us their best when they send their young men up north,” John Rosenow, a dairy farmer from Cochrane, Wisconsin, said as he admired the greenhouse one of his former employees, Roberto, has built into a thriving tomato business. “A lot of our guys are like Roberto — they are the leaders of their communities.”

Another employee of Rosenow’s, Pascacio Sanchez, used the money he earned on Rosenow’s farm to open a cell phone store. He came out from behind the counter to shake Rosenow’s hand.

The economics of migrant farm work are pretty simple from the Mexican side. As one former milker explained it, he made $11 an hour on the farm, compared with the equivalent of $20 a week he is making now, working in a factory in Mexico.

For dairy farmers, the Mexican workers have been a godsend. About 20 years ago, under pressure to “get big or get out,” family farmers in Wisconsin and Minnesota began expanding from 50-cow farms to 300-to-500-cow operations. Many began looking to hire help for the first time.

“I was going to Farm & Fleet and offering twice what they were paying at Ashley Furniture, and I still couldn’t find anyone,” Rosenow says.

Some Mexican workers who had been doing seasonal work on other farms heard about the prospect of year-round jobs where they could get plenty of hours, and presented themselves on the dairy farms.

According to recent Pew research, half of all farmworkers in the United States are undocumented immigrants. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that number could be as high as 80 percent in the Wisconsin dairy industry. That’s partly because dairy, as a year-round industry, does not qualify for seasonal-work visas like other types of agriculture.

The idea that these workers represent an “invasion,” as Trump has said, or that they are stealing American jobs, as he has also claimed, is pure fantasy.

And his comments that they are criminals and “bad people” seem outrageous, when you look at the years of hard labor they are doing in our country, saving money to build houses and small businesses and support their families.

What both the farmers and the workers want is a year-round visa program that acknowledges the reality that the U.S. economy needs immigrant workers, and that we owe them our respect, protection and thanks for the contributions they are making.

The dairy farmers who participate in the Bridges/Puentes trips are showing the way — learning Spanish, stretching themselves to reach out across language and cultural barriers, bringing a truckload of gifts and a lot of halting, awkward, but heartfelt words of appreciation for the families of workers who are keeping their farms going.

It gives me hope for our country.

Ruth Conniff is editor-at-large for The Progressive magazine.