× Expand Getty Images/David Michael Miller

A newly released compliance audit of freedom of information laws conducted in 10 states ranked Wisconsin among the top five.

A.Jay Wagner, an assistant professor of journalism and media studies at Marquette University, last year submitted 216 requests to various government entities in Wisconsin, seeking standard records like collective bargaining agreements. Of these, 81 percent were granted, the second-highest percentage among the tested states. (In the remaining cases, no responsive records were found.)

Moreover, the state scored a 100 percent ranking on a functional/dysfunctional continuum in which “dysfunction” meant “instances where, despite the requesters’ sustained efforts, the office or department was unable or uninterested in fulfilling the request.”

“Altogether, Wisconsin performed fairly well,” Wagner tells me. One request took nine months to complete and, in terms of cost, Wisconsin finished in “the middle of the pack.” But the state, he notes, “was better than average at confirming receipt of requests and completing them.”

As the head of an advocacy group that works to protect public access to records and meetings in Wisconsin, I am cheered by these findings. They affirm that, most of the time, the state’s open records law works as intended: Ask and you shall receive.

But this is not the whole story. As we head into Sunshine Week (March 15-21), a national observance of open government, there are reasons to lament, as well as celebrate, the state of open government in Wisconsin.

Sometimes it seems that public authorities are only willing to provide records if they think they have no choice.

Just last week the Madison Metropolitan School District initially denied a request from Scott Girard of The Capital Times for records of the public feedback it received while picking a new school superintendent. The school board’s choice of Matthew Gutiérrez has been criticized by some and praised by others. So Girard wanted to see what was submitted online or at public forums regarding the finalists for this position.

District lawyer Sherrice Perry claimed releasing this information would “likely violate public trust in the hiring process and create an environment in which the public would be unwilling to provide honest feedback.”

The district offered no evidence that providing access to these records would have a chilling effect on people’s willingness to speak out. It’s a legally shaky position, based on speculation and a will to secrecy.

Girard pushed back, letting it be known that he was preparing to write about the district’s refusal. On Monday, the district changed its position and agreed to release the records.

The school district is already being sued for spurning an anonymous requester even though the open records law explicitly forbids refusing to comply “because the person making the request is unwilling to be identified or to state the purpose of the request.”

If it loses this case, as is likely, the district will have to pay the fees of the wrongfully denied requestor. That means the district will have wasted the public’s money defending its desire to keep public information from the public.

Another shocking example of local officials taking a buzz saw to the state’s tradition of open government comes from Walworth County. The county board there recently reconstituted a drug court oversight committee with the express goal of sidestepping the state’s open meetings law.

What exactly goes on in these meetings that the citizens of Walworth County cannot be permitted to see and hear? As I told a reporter who inquired about it, I hope the board is sued over this. The law already allows public bodies to go into closed session if they have a good reason for doing so. Walworth County wants to be able to shut the door for no reason at all.

A few months back another Wisconsin county, Lafayette, drew national attention for proposing a resolution threatening to prosecute journalists who did not print word-for-word what they were told to print about a water quality report; the effort was ultimately dropped.

And then we have the Wisconsin Legislature, which has persistently refused to abide by the rules in place for other state and local bodies. It lets members of the same party meet in secret to make pivotal decisions. It reserves the right to destroy compromising records at will, thanks to its exemption from records retention rules. And it routinely withholds investigative records regarding allegations of misconduct by lawmakers and their staffs.

In fact, just last week the Legislature shifted responsibility for these misconduct probes to a new office with the understanding that, as the Wisconsin State Journal put it, “the information it handles is confidential.”

Sheesh.

They say sunshine is the best disinfectant — which, when you think about it, is probably not great medical advice. But in Wisconsin, it’s partly sunny at best.

Bill Lueders is editor of The Progressive and president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council.