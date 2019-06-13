The incredible rise of CEO pay

In 1979 Lee Iacocca was probably the best-known chief executive officer in the United States, the former Ford Motor executive who had been hired to revive the moribund Chrysler company. That year he was the nation’s top paid executive, earning $1.2 million.

Oh, how things have changed since then. The latest roundup of CEO salaries by The New York Times shows the top-paid executive in 2018 was Elon Musk of Tesla, whose total compensation was $2.3 billion, 1,916 times higher than Iacocca’s salary.

True, the Musk salary was a bit off the charts, so let’s go with the second highest paid executive, David M. Zaslav of Discover Inc., whose payout was $129 million, 107.5 times more than Iacocca. Had the federal minimum wage of 1979, which was $2.90, risen at the same rate, it would now be $311.75 an hour.

But of course it didn’t. Today’s federal minimum wage is just $7.25 per hour, actually a decline in real dollars from what it was in 1979.

The ever bigger difference between the skyrocketing pay of CEOs and the minimum wage does much to explain the rise of the wealth gap, by far the biggest it has been in the last century.

Since 1979, the pay of average American workers has barely budged: Middle-wage workers’ hourly wages are up by 6 percent since 1979, while low-wage workers’ wages are actually down by 5 percent, data from the Economic Policy Institute shows.

Meanwhile, the compensation of the country’s CEOs has risen at a rate never seen before. “Something about this feels inevitable,” wrote New York Times reporter Peter Eavis. “Nearly every year, CEOs already earning huge sums get even bigger payouts.” In 2018, the Times analysis found, the median compensation of the top 200 CEOs was $18.6 million — a raise of $1.1 million, or 6.3 percent, from the year prior.

In short, the average raise was now close to Iacocca’s entire salary in 1979.

What kind of raise did average workers get last year? Despite the lowest unemployment in many decades, which should have pushed wages up, the average worker’s pay actually declined in real dollars, rising by just 1.2 percent in 2018, while inflation rose by 2.44 percent.

None of the top 200 executives work for Wisconsin companies, but a number of state businesses rank among the top 500 publicly traded companies, and their CEOs are doing very nicely, thank you. The top five executives, according to the most recent figures by Bloomberg, were Jeffery W. Yabuki of Fiserv, who made $12.4 million; Michelle D. Gass of Kohl’s, who made $12.3 million; Jonas Prising of ManpowerGroup, who made $11.4 million; Wilson R. Jones of Oshkosh Corp. at $10.6 million; and Gale Klappa of WEC Energy Group who made $9.9 million.

The biggest publicly traded company in Madison is Alliant Energy Corp., whose CEO Patricia Leonard Kampling earned $6.5 million in 2018 according to Bloomberg. Yes, that was less than the top CEOs in Wisconsin, and still less than America’s top 200, but the compensation tends to track the size of the company — the bigger the company, the higher the pay.

The median pay of the top 200 executives was 397 times higher than the median U.S. worker’s pay of $46,800. Poor Leonard Kampling had to settle for pay that was only 139 times higher than the median worker’s pay.

And these compensation figures often understate what executives will eventually earn, the Times’ story notes, because they come from company proxy statements whose estimates of what stock and options grants will be worth in the future are often low, shareholder advisory analysts have found.

These astounding annual gains for top CEOs have come despite “recent efforts to restrain CEO pay,” the Times’ story notes, including a law requiring companies to disclose the ratio of chief executive pay to the company’s median employee, and increasing outside pressure to tie CEO pay to the company performance.

Yet salaries just keep rising. The reasons are many, but boil down to the fact that top execs hold all the power. The serve on each other’s corporate boards and are generous to each other. They pay the fees of corporate compensation consultants, who typically recommend generous raises, studies show. They pay the fees of board directors, who were paid an average of $255,000 in 2014 at the top 500 companies, as a Boston Globe investigation found, and these directors rarely bite the hand that feeds them.

And while efforts to tie CEO stock awards to increases in a company’s value could help bring some logic and market discipline to compensation awards, it will do nothing to reduce the wealth gap. While the richest 10 percent of Americans now own 84 percent of the value of all stocks, most Americans own no stocks at all. Workers get no stock awards, while CEOs get richer and richer on them.

Bruce Murphy is editor of UrbanMilwaukee.