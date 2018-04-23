Tell All: Do I really have to ‘check my privilege?’

Dear Tell All: I’m a native of suburban Milwaukee who stayed in Madison after graduating from the UW. Even though I’m from an affluent family, I’ve had a lifelong concern for disadvantaged people and am involved with several social justice groups. I’m a passionate supporter of the left with one exception: its tendency to try to shut people up.

This issue hits close to home because I’m often the one who gets silenced. In meetings, public forums, social media and private conversations, people who disagree with me about one point or another tell me to “check your privilege.” That’s shorthand for: “Since you’re white and upper-middle-class, your opinions count for less.” Ironically, the people most likely to hurl this curse at me are also white and, as far as I know, not missing many meals.

I’d like to think that those on my end of the political spectrum would judge people by how they act and what’s in their hearts, not by the color of their skin and their family background. Instead, I’m treated as a second-class citizen because of things I can’t control. Isn’t that exactly what we’re trying to fight when it’s applied to historically disadvantaged groups?

I admit that when the PC police tell me to “check my privilege,” it has the intended effect. I usually muzzle myself, unwilling to pick a fight and endure the inevitable shaming. But I’m increasingly resentful and wonder if should stand up for what I think is right.

Foot Soldier

Dear Foot Soldier: Given the circles you travel in, I’m sure you understand the original purpose of “check your privilege.” It was a way of making people understand the biases that come with being white, male, or affluent—biases that might blind them to conditions faced by those less fortunate. We’ve all encountered folks who truly needed to hear that phrase.

It’s too bad that “check your privilege” has been weaponized in the way you describe. You’d like to think people working for social justice would be inclusive rather than exclusive, and certainly many of them are. But every movement will have its commissars who try to exert control over what is thought and said.

That doesn’t mean you have to let them get away with it, Foot Soldier. By all means, stand up for what you think is right. You’re clearly committed to these causes, and your background shouldn’t disqualify you from contributing your perspective. Be aware of your “privilege,” certainly, but don’t let anyone tell you it makes you less of a person.

