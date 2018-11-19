Dreading Thanksgiving with Republicans

Dear Tell All: I’m a progressive from a conservative part of the Milwaukee suburbs. I stayed in Madison after college and put everything I had into working for Democrats in the midterm elections. It seemed like we had both right and might on our side this time: an opportunity to counteract Donald Trump’s frightening extremism. I was hoping for a blue wave so I could go home for Thanksgiving with a smile on my face and, for once, a chance to lord it over my Republican family members.

It didn’t work out the way I wanted. Some Wisconsin Democrats won. Some lost. Some of the far-right state Republicans who seemed beatable—like U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman—prevailed. Republicans maintained their lopsided advantage in the state Legislature. Nationally it was a split decision too, with Democrats taking the House of Representatives and Republicans increasing their majority in the U.S. Senate. I was robbed of a feel-good moment that seemed destined to happen.

So instead of looking forward to Thanksgiving, I’m dreading it. My relatives will rub the Republican victories in my face and claim, with some justification, that Donald Trump is as strong as ever.

Any advice for getting through the holiday?

Blue

Dear Blue: From the Democratic perspective, the glass is at least half full. So why are you fixated on seeing it as half-empty?

Especially in Wisconsin, a Democrat can go home for Thanksgiving with his head held high. For someone who liked to call himself “unintimidated,” Gov. Scott Walker seemed conspicuously scared, shying away from his record (“the education governor”?) and trying to tie opponent Tony Evers to a teacher who shared pornography. These desperate moves backfired, and Walker went down. Democrats also swept the races for state treasurer, attorney general, secretary of state, and U.S. senator.

Nationally, your party came on strong by winning the House of Representatives. Even with losses in the Senate, you’ve surely achieved your dream of a rebuke to President Trump. So why are you blue, Blue? If you rouse yourself out of your funk, you’ll have the ammunition to win most of the arguments with your family members this Thursday.

That’s not to say I approve of arguing at a family gathering. Instead of girding for yet another battle with your relatives, why not consider searching for areas of common interest? After all, that’s what Gov.-elect Evers has promised to do with Republicans.

Try following Tony’s lead. If you get results, maybe it’ll be a good omen for all of us.

Do you have a question about life or love in Madison?

Write Tell All, 100 State St., Madison, WI 53703. Or email tell all@isthmus.com.