Tell All: I thought Madison would be heaven

Dear Tell All: I've been a resident of Madison since May 2016. I was just coming out of the worst time in my adult life and mistakenly thought this might be a good town to heal, regroup, and rebuild my life.

It's been anything but. I've been the target of hackers who have made a blood sport of my life, utilizing the citizens here to stalk me. I've contacted the police six times and they keep telling me nothing is actionable. I've been near suicide.

Down

Dear Down: I’m sorry to hear about the trauma you’ve experienced since living in Madison. If, as you say, the Madison Police Department can’t help, there are other local resources for people in distress. Try contacting the Dane County Department of Human Services or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office to see if they can assist you, or at least point you toward someone who can. If you’re still feeling suicidal, please contact Safe Communities of Madison and Dane County or call the Dane County Suicide Crisis Line, 608-280-2600.

Considering the terrible things that have happened to you here, I wouldn’t blame you for wanting to move away and get a fresh start somewhere else. There are also reasons for giving Madison another chance. The city is legendarily compassionate, hinted at in the services I mentioned above. Relatively speaking, Madison is also better than most other places. That may sound like a preposterous statement, but there’s proof: We’ve landed at or near the top of dozens of lists of desirable civic categories.

Of course, none of that matters if you’re being targeted by local troublemakers. I hope that you find the help you need, Down, and that you can build a happy life in Madison or wherever you head next.

