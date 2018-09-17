Tell All: Friends failed me in the flood

Dear Tell All: Our house was severely affected during the recent flooding in Madison. It’s at the bottom of a hill, and the water made it temporarily uninhabitable. We’re good friends with a family at the top of the hill whose house was miraculously unaffected. My wife and I assumed they’d let us stay with them during the disaster.

We knocked on their door — my wife, me, and our two kids — and the husband and wife made a big show of their concern. They invited us in for a meal, peppered us with questions about the extent of the damage, and gave us all sorts of advice. The one thing they didn’t do — even after we let them know that we had no place to sleep that night—was offer to put us up.

It was embarrassing, but I finally asked outright if they’d be willing to let us stay there until we could get back in our house. The husband took me aside so our kids wouldn’t hear. He stammered out a series of lame excuses involving a lack of space (which I know was bogus) and a visiting relative (which I assume was bogus). I was stunned by his lack of generosity.

We eventually found a place to stay for a few days — with other friends, less conveniently located — and got back into our house. But I’m puzzling over our relationship with the neighbors who more or less shut their door in our faces.

I counted up the nice things we’ve done for them over the years and couldn’t come up with many they’ve done for us. On the other hand, they’re a charming couple, and we’re deeply tied up in each other’s lives. Our families have dinner together about once a month.

How should I treat the relationship in the post-flood era?

Waterlogged

Dear Waterlogged: Sadly, I don’t think you have much of a relationship with these people in the post-flood era.

You find out who your real friends are in extreme situations, and your neighbors flunked the test. You suggest that they had plenty of space to help you out but, apparently, couldn’t be bothered. The fact that you can’t think of many nice things they’ve done for you over the years fills out the picture of a detestably selfish couple.

If you want to keep enjoying their charms at the occasional social event, fine. But you have to abandon the idea that these are “good friends,” Waterlogged. How about devoting your once-a-month dinners to the folks who did put you up during the flood?

