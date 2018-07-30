Tell All: Too polite for political incivility

Dear Tell All: I’m a progressive who’s deeply disgusted by the state of Wisconsin politics. It’s been painful to watch Republicans gut education, curtail workers’ rights, despoil the environment, rig electoral maps, undermine health care for women, do favors for corporate cronies, and support Donald Trump’s most inhumane policies. People I know are contemplating direct confrontations with these politicians, along the lines of the Washington, D.C., activists who’ve harassed Trump stooges Stephen Miller, Sarah Sanders and Kirstjen Nielsen. I support these tactics as a sadly necessary response to the anti-democratic extremism of the right. But I can’t bring myself to participate because — well, I wasn’t brought up that way.

Politeness was drummed into me by my parents. As much as I might want to scream “Shame!” when I encounter the worst of the Republicans around Madison, the word dies in my throat. At such moments, I have a hard time seeing them as monsters rather than human beings, even though I know how awful they are. I don’t feel proud of this — I feel guilty for not standing up for my convictions.

My biggest fail came during a Christmas open house at the Governor’s Mansion in Maple Bluff. I knew I would meet Gov. Scott Walker, and I was ready to shout my denunciation in his face. But he was kind and gracious, and I merely shook his hand, nodded and moved on. Afterwards I stewed about being taken in by his phony front.

Should I keep trying to overcome my automatic politeness or just learn to live with this character flaw?

Inwardly Furious

Dear Inwardly Furious: I wouldn’t try to overcome your naturally polite behavior. I also wouldn’t beat up on yourself for having a “character flaw.” I would suggest reframing your whole conception.

Under normal circumstances in a democratic society, politeness is a virtue. We discuss and we compromise rather than assaulting one another. In extreme circumstances — for example, when slavery was legal or when women were denied the right to vote — all bets are off.

Are we in extreme circumstances now? It’s debatable, but my guess is that you would have no trouble acting impolitely if that were the only reasonable option. True, a party you despise has control of Wisconsin, but volunteering for get-out-the-vote drives would be much more effective than screaming “Shame!” in a Republican’s face.

It’s also possible that your polite approach would be more effective than screaming. Shouting at Scott Walker in the Governor’s Mansion would just confirm his contemptuous view of the opposition. Courteously stating your objection to his policies might cause him actual discomfort.

Politics aside, Inwardly Furious, I have an advice columnist’s bias toward good manners. I’d rather live in a polite society than one in which both sides are constantly trolling each other to no good effect.

