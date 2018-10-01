Tell All: My wife is getting uglier

Dear Tell All: I was interested in your column “My Husband Is Getting Uglier” (9/3/2018) because I have the opposite situation, in terms of gender. The woman who wrote you the letter is upset because her husband has let himself go while she takes pride in her appearance at age 44. In my marriage, I look more or less the same as I did in my early 20s, even though I’m now in my 40s. My wife, on the other hand, has gained weight, gone puffy in the face, and lost her beautiful complexion since I met her in the 1990s. She wears a matronly haircut and, as far as I’m concerned, old-lady clothes.

Unlike the couple in your letter, my wife and I air our complaints. She gets upset when good-looking women flirt with me. I’m not shy about telling her how I feel about her clothes, her hair, and her overeating. We still have good sex every once in a while, but I’m less attracted to her as time goes by.

This brings me back to the good-looking women who flirt with me. I haven’t acted on it, but I’m tempted. Is there any reason not to look elsewhere, as a reward for keeping myself in good shape?

Fine

Dear Fine: I’m glad you look as good as you did in your early 20s. Unfortunately, you also have the emotional maturity of someone that age.

Why is it that, in your 40s, you’re still fixated on appearances? After a long relationship, is your wife nothing more to you than a haircut and a complexion?

It doesn’t surprise me that your wife has less interest in her appearance at this stage of your marriage. It could well be a passive-aggressive response to your cruel complaints about the way she’s aging.

As for your question about pursuing the “good-looking women who flirt with you,” I won’t dignify that with a response. But I will offer you this tip: Don’t be too smug about the way you’ve cheated Father Time. That dude has a way of getting the last laugh.

