Tell All: My wife is falling for New Age nonsense

Dear Tell All: My wife and I met as biology majors at UW-Madison, so I know she understands the tenets of Western science. But more and more, she’s drifting into the realm of New Age magical thinking. I’m wondering if our marriage can survive an onslaught of aromatherapy and herbal remedies.

It started innocently enough with yoga classes. She was interested in fitness and flexibility but soon came home speaking of “karma,” “past lives” and “pure consciousness.” She got close with a group of crackpots she met in her class and progressed to Tarot, visualizations and astrology.

She also read books by so-called gurus like Deepak Chopra and tried to get me interested in them. I was repulsed by their transparently self-aggrandizing nonsense and told her so, hoping to bring her to her senses. So far, I haven’t made a dent in her gullibility. She accuses me of being close-minded and a barrier to her enlightenment.

As a result, she’s spending more time away from home with her credulous friends. None of them like me, and the feeling is mutual. I have no respect for people who fall for charlatans and buy into New Age narcissism. Given that my wife is now one of these people, what are the prospects for our relationship?

Newton

Dear Newton: I’m sorry to say that I don’t have much hope for the relationship. I scanned your letter for any signs of compatibility outside of your philosophical disagreements with your wife. Do you have a similar sense of humor? Do you share any interests? Are you well suited to each other physically? You didn’t mention anything positive, so I can only assume that the marriage is dominated by this bitter New Age argument.

Setting aside the question of who’s right and who’s wrong about aromatherapy, I hear nothing but your contempt for this woman. She’s “gullible” and “narcissistic”; her friends are “crackpots.” It doesn’t take a guru to divine a serious problem between the two of you.

If you have no respect, Newton, you probably don’t have a marriage worth keeping. Maybe it’s time to search for another biology major—one who idolizes Darwin rather than Deepak.

