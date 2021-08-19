Why we nominated the Wonder Bar for landmark status

× Expand Alex Saloutos Wonder Bar The nomination allows for a public discussion and an open, transparent, and deliberative process on designating the Wonder Bar a city landmark.

In Dave Cieslewicz’s recent editorial, “Madison’s historic preservation movement has gone off track,” he claims the Wonder Bar was nominated to be a city landmark because, “It was frequented by Chicago mobsters in the 1930s.”

We submitted the landmark nomination for the Wonder Bar. It wasn’t nominated and isn’t eligible to be a city landmark simply because a few mobsters from Chicago may have been customers. It is eligible for designation as a city landmark under criterion in the city’s historic preservation ordinance, MGO 41.07(2), “It is associated with broad patterns of cultural, political, economic or social history of the nation, state or community.” As noted in the nomination, it represents “the Prohibition Era, and the criminal organizations that established outposts along highways in rural and suburban areas and on the outskirts of cities for the illegal distribution of liquor and other illicit activities.” The Prohibition Era should not be glamorized but it is an important part of our history, and it should not be whitewashed.

Dave does make an important point we agree on: Madison’s historic preservation movement has gone off track. It’s gone off track and is missing in action. For the first 37 years of Madison’s historic preservation ordinance, from 1971 through 2008, the city designated an average of 4.9 landmarks per year. In the next five years, from 2009 through 2013, the city designated less than one landmark per year. And, in the last eight years not one historic resource has been designated a city landmark. Dave Cieslewicz was running the city when it appears the historic preservation movement went off track.

What happened?

Dave also criticizes the historic preservation efforts related to the Mansion Hill Historic District and expansion of the Edgewater, the Clarenbach House and a proposal for infill development on Gilman Street, Centre Seven and Urban Land Interest’s project on Pinckney Street, and the Lamp House. Then he laments that the nomination of the “truly historic” Churchill Building, which he considers a “strong application for landmark status,” was withdrawn. If Dave or anyone else feels this way about the Churchill Building, they can resubmit the nomination. We’ll support it.

The height of Lance McGrath’s proposal did not have one iota of influence in our decision to submit the nomination. We nominated the Wonder Bar because it is historically significant, no one else had nominated it, and it is in imminent danger of demolition. There is also strong grassroots support for preservation of the Wonder Bar. More than 2,900 people have already signed a petition on change.org to save it.

We would like to see the Wonder Bar preserved, redevelopment of the site that complies with applicable city standards, and for the developer to have a successful project. We prefer that the Wonder Bar be integrated into redevelopment at its current site. If integrating the Wonder Bar into the redevelopment isn’t economically feasible, we support moving the Wonder Bar to a site consistent with its history as a roadhouse.

We know the timing of this nomination isn’t optimal for the developer. Given the choice we faced, submitting the nomination now was an easy decision for us. The preservation of the Wonder Bar is in the public interest and its loss would be a tragedy. The nomination allows for a public discussion and an open, transparent and deliberative process on designating the Wonder Bar a city landmark. We have given voice to this historic resource. Although there are no guarantees, we hope for a positive outcome.

Since the proposal to redevelop the site was made public earlier this year, efforts have been made to relocate the Wonder Bar. Relocating the structure does not preserve it or prevent demolition, important protections it will have if it’s designated a city landmark. Relocating the structure also means it will not qualify for tax credits of up to 40 percent of the expenses to refurbish it.

We know not every old building deserves to be nominated, let alone designated a city landmark. Whether or not a historic resource meets the standards for designating it a city landmark is subjective. Sometimes there’s clear consensus on designating a resource a city landmark. Sometimes there’s not.

Does it serve the public interest to only nominate historic resources that are a slam dunk? Or is it important to speak up for significant historic resources — before they’re demolished, sent to the landfill, and lost forever — so there is public discussion and a transparent, deliberative process to make decisions on landmarks that best serves the public interest?

We spoke up for the Wonder Bar so the decision to preserve it is public and, if designated a landmark, it’s preserved and protected from demolition. While you may disagree with the merits of the nomination, if no one speaks up for our historic resources like this, who will?

Alex Saloutos is a trustee of the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation and a Realtor specializing in historic and architecturally significant properties; Henry Doane and Jackie Suska own the Tornado Steakhouse and Tempest Oyster Bar, live in the Slaughter-Shuttleworth House, a city landmark in the Third Lake Ridge Historic District, and have renovated several local historic properties; Joe Lusson is a past president of the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation. Along with Aleen Tierney, his wife, they live in the Connor House, a city landmark and have renovated several local historic properties.