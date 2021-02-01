Keep your information safe this tax season

The most common way for cybercriminals to steal money, bank account information, passwords, credit cards, and Social Security numbers is through social engineering; scammers present a convincing situation to persuade people that giving up personal information is necessary. Every day, people fall victim to phishing scams or phone scams that cost them their time and their cash.

Here are a few steps you can take to protect against phishing and other scams.

Be vigilant and skeptical. Never open a link or attachment from an unknown or suspicious source. Even if the email is from a known source, the recipient should approach with caution. Cyber-crooks are good at acting like trusted businesses, friends and family. This even includes the IRS and others in the tax business.

Double check the email address. Thieves may have compromised a friend’s email address. They might also be spoofing the address with a slight change in text. Remember that the bank, the IRS, or any other reputable business will never initiate spontaneous contact with taxpayers to ask for personal or financial information. This includes asking for information via email, phone calls, text messages, and social media channels. The IRS does not call taxpayers with aggressive threats of lawsuits or arrests.

Do not click on hyperlinks in suspicious emails. When in doubt, you should not use hyperlinks. Instead, go directly to the source’s main web page. You should also remember that no legitimate business or organization will ask for sensitive financial information by email.

Use security software to protect against malware and viruses found in phishing emails. Some security software can help identify suspicious websites that are used by cybercriminals.

Use strong passwords to protect online accounts. Experts recommend the use of a passphrase instead of a password and use a minimum of 10 digits, including letters, numbers, and special characters.

Use multi-factor authentication when offered. Two-factor authentication means that in addition to entering a username and password, the user must enter a security code. This code is usually sent as a text to the user’s mobile phone. Even if a thief manages to steal usernames and passwords, it’s unlikely the crook would also have a victim’s phone.

Report phishing scams. Taxpayers can forward suspicious emails to phishing@IRS.gov.

Ensure your tax preparer is using secure methods when handling your information.

File your taxes before someone else does it for you!

With convenient locations throughout Dane County, Park Bank blends financial technology with individualized, proactive service in order to help clients achieve their goals. From individuals and families to nonprofits and businesses, Park Bank has over 50 years of experience bringing clients’ ambition to fruition. As the longest-serving Madison-based community bank, Park Bank is driven to create an ever-stronger community through collaboration with nonprofit organizations focused on diversity and inclusion, paid volunteer time for associates to give their time and energy to causes that matter to them, and deepening charitable impact in order to help create positive change in the communities Park serves. Learn more at ParkBank.com or call 608.278.2801 for more information.