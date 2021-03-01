Making Moves: TWO MEN AND A TRUCK

If you’re like many people in the community right now, you might be in the market for a new home. Whether building or buying, you have a lot of decisions to make – you need a mortgage and/or construction loan, a realtor, a builder, and, when the time comes, a moving company.

When it comes to finding a moving company, there are plenty of options out there – so how can you choose which one is right for you? Here are some things to look for.

First, be sure the company you choose is licensed and bonded. There are plenty of independent movers out there – but don’t let the word “independent” fool you. That typically means they are unlicensed and uninsured. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, on the other hand, is not only licensed and bonded, but they also pride themselves on hiring great movers – and they provide them with plenty of training, growth opportunities, and quality benefits.

“Along with fair pay and benefits, up-to-date equipment, and creating a welcoming and safe workplace, we provide many advancement and growth opportunities,” says Tim Lightner, Franchisee and CEO. “We seek to provide training and skills that our employees can take with them – either as they advance within our organization or if they decide to pursue other opportunities.”

Next, you’ll want to make sure your mover can accommodate your needs. With TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, they know that your needs are unique.

“Studies show that moving is one of the most stressful times in life. Our job is to make our customer moves as stress-free as possible,” Lightner notes. They do this by setting expectations early on and gaining an understanding of what each customer needs.

Every move is unique. Do you want them to pack for you? Done. Prefer to pack for yourself but need quality boxes? They’ve got you covered. Do you only need heavy furniture moved? They’re on it. Moving just across the hall? No problem. Across the country? They can do that too.

And as of this past summer, whether you’re moving or staying put, if you have junk to get rid of (and don’t we all?), they can haul that away for you as well.

Finally, you may want to consider if your money is going to a company that gives back to our community.

“Since 1993, we have performed more than 85,000 moves in the Madison area, donated well over $1.6 million in in-kind services, and our teams have participated in and continue to participate in organizations and well-known Madison events, including Ronald McDonald House Charities, Habitat for Humanity, United Way of Dane County, Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS), and the Madison Children’s Museum,” Lightner says.

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has also been a longtime partner of the NBC15 Second Harvest Share Your Holidays food drive by doing the drop-off, pick-up, and moving of food donation barrels. “Just last year alone, more than 5 million meals were donated – 5 million!”

They are also responsible for the local Movers for Moms campaign. “We collect essential care items for moms who find themselves in a homeless shelter on Mother’s Day. Our goal is to make life just a little more bearable for moms during what is clearly a less than ideal time for them,” Lightner says of the campaign.

“Unsurprisingly, the campaign has been embraced by businesses and other members of our community in an amazing way. We have collected tens of thousands of items like soap, shampoo, diapers, gift cards, and much more, all of which are donated to the YWCA, DAIS, and YWCA of Rock County. Madison truly is an amazing, big-hearted community!”

So if you are one of the many who are currently in the market for a new home, when it comes time to make your big move, look no further than TWO MEN AND A TRUCK.

