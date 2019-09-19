Simple and profound

× Expand Abbas Kiarostami’s "Through the Olive Trees."

Film Comment magazine hailed Iranian director Abbas Kiarostami (1940-2016) as the best director of the 1990s in its end-of-decade critics poll. After audiences became jaded by Hollywood blockbusters and stale art-cinema tropes, Kiarostami inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with cinema all over again.

Including me. The last shot of Through the Olive Trees (1994) convinced me that I had seen something truly special. UW Cinematheque provides an opportunity to revisit that crucial period of Kiarostami’s career with its series “Abbas Kiarostami: The Koker Trilogy and More” on four consecutive Fridays beginning on Sept. 20.

By the mid-1990s, Iran had emerged as a major force on the international film festival circuit. Kiarostami’s reputation was solidified by Close-Up (1990) and the “Koker Trilogy,” a series of films set in Koker, a rural village northwest of Tehran. Where Is the Friend’s House (1987), And Life Goes On (1992) and Through the Olive Trees (1994) stand on their own, but together they provide a conceptually daring yet emotionally rich experience.

Kiarostami began his filmmaking career in the late 1960s with projects produced by the Center for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, which funded films that addressed social issues concerning children. It produced Kiarostami’s Where Is the Friend’s House? (1987) and Homework (1989). Homework, which kicks off the Cinematheque series on Sept. 20, is a particularly helpful companion film to the Koker Trilogy.

In Homework Kiarostami interviews school boys about not doing their homework, an issue that plagued Kiarostami’s own children. Stylistically, the film appears very simple, framing the boys in close-ups with occasional cutaways to Kiarostami and his film crew. But emotionally, the film evokes a complicated response, as we listen to the boys struggle to discuss problems at home that prevent them from completing their homework.

The radical premise of Homework is to listen to children. Kiarostami applies what he learned from working with children in his approach to young people in the Koker Trilogy. And the filmmaker provides perspective on generational relationships in Where Is the Friend’s House? by showing how young people understand the world around them.

The dilemma at the center of Where Is the Friend’s House? seems mundane to the adult characters in the film. Only young Ahmed (Babek Ahmed Poor) seems to understand the dramatic importance of returning a notebook to his friend Nematzadeh (Ahmed Ahmed Poor). Ahmed does not know his way around the villages surrounding Koker, so he does not know how to find Nematzadeh. For that he depends on assistance from adults, who seem more interested in Ahmed respecting their authority than helping him on his quest.

Where Is the Friend’s House? alerts the audience to stylistic techniques and motifs that will be expanded upon in the subsequent Koker films. Small details begin to repeat, rhyme and echo. A zig-zag trail that snakes up a hill, which Ahmed must climb at the beginning of his journey, has cumulative significance as we see it again in subsequent films.

On June 21, 1990, Koker and its surrounding region was hit by a devastating earthquake that took more than 35,000 lives. Kiarostami addressed the overwhelming impact of the earthquake in And Life Goes On. Film director Farhad (Farhad Kheradmand) and his son drive to Koker to find the young actor who starred in Where Is the Friend’s House? Kiarostami introduces a layer of intertextuality. We feel the impact of the earthquake as we relate it to the real and fictional Kokers.

For his masterpiece, Through the Olive Trees, Kiarostami provides additional twists and broadens his visual palette to include more daring long takes and audacious framings. The protagonists, Hossein (Hossein Rezai) and Tahereh (Tahereh Ladanian) are extras in a short scene in And Life Goes On. But the filmmaker (played by Mohamad Ali Keshavarz) doesn’t realize that Hossein had asked Tahereh’s family for permission to marry her. Her parents had been killed in the earthquake, and her surviving family views Hossein as an unsuitable match.

The last scene of Through the Olive Trees returns to the zig-zag path Ahmad climbed in Where Is the Friend’s House? And the last shot is my favorite last shot in any film. Stylistically, it does the exact opposite of what a filmmaker is supposed to do to provoke an emotional response in the cinema. The action moves away from the camera across a four minute long take, to the point that the characters are barely visible. You and a character need one piece of information to have closure. When that information is revealed, the remaining duration of the shot and its emotional resonance will stick with you long after the final credits.