Fever dreams, a haphazard tribute and a low-key drama

Let the Corpses Tan

Saturday, April 7, AMC Madison 6, 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday, April 11, AMC Madison 6, 8:45 p.m.

The directing duo Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani (Amer and The Strange Color of Your Tears) have never been subtle in their tributes to vintage exploitation cinema. Style has not only trumped substance, style has been the substance of their films.

They take that approach one step further by paring down the heist and hideout plot in Let the Corpses Tan to its basic character motivations: greed, lust and survival. You need know nothing else about the characters. That gives Cattet and Forzani license to visualize the story in nearly abstract terms, emphasizing color, composition, movement and rhythm. Even character locations within a scene are at play across shots if it helps add a little cinematic punch. Add heavy doses of 1970s-era Ennio Morricone music, and you have a fever dream that feels like nothing you have seen before, even though you have. It might be too artsy for genre purists, and too crass for aging cinephiles, but Let the Corpses Tan is bombastic, brash, brutal fun.

Joe Frank: Somewhere Out There

Wednesday, April 11, AMC Madison 6, 8:30 p.m.

Legendary radio host Joe Frank mesmerized his audiences with dark, surreal, and often deeply personal monologues right up until his death in January. NPR’s Ira Glass and comedians Harry Shearer and David Cross cite him as an influence. Filmmaker D.P. Carlson’s documentary explains how Frank’s singular vision and style emerged out of a troubled childhood and frequent health challenges. One colleague describes Frank’s voice as a good single malt scotch. Unfortunately, Carlson never finds the visual equivalent of that smooth tone and rhythm, opting instead for haphazard stock footage collages, busy audio visualizations and Ken Burns effects to augment the abundant talking head interviews. There are plenty of excerpts from Frank’s shows to convince you to seek out his archives, but you might want to keep your eyes closed to truly appreciate them.

Sollers Point

Friday, April 6, UW Cinematheque, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 7, AMC Madison 6, 1:45 p.m.

Matthew Porterfield’s I Used to be Darker was one of my favorite films of the 2013 Wisconsin Film Festival. Porterfield returns with another low-key drama. This one is about Keith (McCaul Lombardi), a young man who returns to his neighborhood in Baltimore to live with his father (Jim Belushi) after serving a term in prison. The episodic structure follows Keith as he decides whether to start a new life. Lombardi’s performance provides a balance of calm reserve and potential violence, so several scenes have a palpable tension because we don’t know which path Keith will follow. Porterfield conjures some magical moments when Keith interacts with the vividly drawn, perfectly cast supporting characters in his neighborhood. Highlights include a desperate junkie (Alyssa Bresnahan) and the leader of Keith’s former gang (Michael Rogers). Only in the final act do Keith’s moment-to-moment decisions seem constrained by plot requirements, which can feel a bit forced. But Porterfield refuses to connect all the dots, allowing the audience to contemplate Keith’s difficult road ahead.