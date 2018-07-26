× Expand Thomasin McKenzie and Ben Foster share a remarkable chemistry.

Leave No Trace, the evocative second feature from director Debra Granik (Winter’s Bone), is a shining example of the cardinal rule of storytelling: Show, don’t tell. The simple story touches on themes of trauma and loss, belonging and technology. But it does so effortlessly by focusing on a relationship between a father and daughter.

Will (Ben Foster) and his adolescent daughter Tom (Thomasin McKenzie) live together in the rain-saturated and stately Forest Park, outside Portland, Oregon. They are not camping; they are living — illegally, and off the grid — building shelters out of wood, moss and tarps. They have an easy comaraderie, working silently together to forage food and cook meals. They make occasional trips (on foot) into the city where Will stops by the V.A. to pick up medications. He turns around and sells the drugs to other veterans living in a homeless encampment, using the cash to buy supplies. Loading up their grocery cart, they play a game called “want or need?” Instead of sending Tom to school, Will runs drills so the two of them can continue to hide, undetected by authorities. We get very little backstory and know nothing about how they got there, but we do learn that Tom’s mother is no longer alive.

Foster’s haunted performance shows us that Will is suffering from a restless anxiety, likely PTSD, and he can’t stomach being a part of modern society. He needs to keep moving, and that’s where the excruciating tension comes in. Tom loves her dad, and is relatively easygoing about the nomadic lifestyle, but she’s starting to yearn to put down roots, to have friends. Will’s insistence that the two of them are different from everyone else starts to chafe at her, introducing a slow transformation. McKenzie delivers a marvelous performance as a complicated young person facing an impossible dilemma. She’s patient and loving, filled with quiet vulnerability and strength. But she’s learning to speak her mind, to assert herself.

When Tom is spotted by a hiker, they are brought into custody, separated and domesticated by well-meaning social workers who reunite them and set them up with a roof over their heads; Will is given a job working at a Christmas tree farm. When the case worker delivers donated items, Will quietly says “We don’t need things.” Wordlessly, he stows the TV in the closet and refuses a cell phone. The paperwork stacks up, unsigned. He works, but he’s going through the motions, and through his sad eyes we see the violence of trees being chopped and bagged for temporary consumption. When Will insists that Tom pack in the middle of the night for another unknown destination, she complies. But when they are on the road, she says “I liked it there,” heightening the tension between his need to move and her desire to nest.

If, like me, you are a sensitive moviegoer, you might be hesitant to see another film by Granik. Winter’s Bone, a breakout for young Jennifer Lawrence, was a masterpiece, but unforgettably brutal. Leave No Trace is much greener (the forest shots are spectacular) and far gentler, but no less powerful.