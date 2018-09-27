Nicholas Cage unhinged

In the grindhouse throwback Mandy, Nicholas Cage plays a humble lumberjack named Red Miller. The character is new, but the performance turns into familiar, unhinged Cage.

In one extended take, a beaten and bloodied Cage staggers into his bathroom and finds his hidden stash of booze, then pitches himself into a frenzy to trigger the adrenaline he will need to wreak bloody revenge. The scene provides a litmus test for whether you will like Mandy, based on your take on Cage being Cage.

The action horror film directed by Panos Cosmatos (Beyond the Black Rainbow) fits into a recent cycle of films such as Let the Corpses Tan and Revenge (two examples from the 2018 Wisconsin Film Festival) that take a bare-bones genre plot and stylistically pushes its execution to near abstraction. The imagery in Mandy alternates between the bloody gore of horror, the haze of a psychedelic trip, and the velvety texture of fantasy art. Cosmatos engages in world-building beyond the apparent setting of the Shadow Mountains in 1983, and at some point you have to ask, “What planet is this on?” — a question that has more resonance as the film plays out.

Cage seeks revenge. Cosmatos has free rein in how Cage seeks revenge. So when Cage forges his own sword to look like something out of Heavy Metal magazine, it makes as much sense as it needs to make in the world of the film.

I don’t need to explain the nuances of the plot because Bill Duke, in his best one-scene role since The Limey, explains everything at the start of act two. But in short, Red Miller’s wife Mandy Bloom (Andrea Riseborough) captures the fancy of a charismatic hippie cult leader Jeremiah Sand (Linus Roache). Jeremiah recruits the Black Skulls, a mutant biker gang whose brains have been fried by a bad batch of LSD, to break into Red and Mandy’s home. When a drugged Mandy rejects and mocks Jeremiah, he kills her and leaves Red for dead. You know, that old chestnut.

Back in the mid-1980s, this is exactly the film that my high school friends would want to rent for a movie night. But I can almost summon their objections to Mandy: “Dude, he goes after the Black Skulls first, but they are way more dangerous. They should have saved them for the end.” Despite the stylistic luster, the action lumbers on with poorly choreographed fight scenes. The violence lacks the audacity and one-upmanship that one expects in the genre. And most of Cage’s post-violence quips fall flat.

If you subtract Cage, the visual style, and the great posthumous Jóhann Jóhannsson score, Mandy would be a straight-to-VHS meh. But those images and sounds do make it worth watching big and loud with a crowd, which you will have a chance to do twice this weekend at UW Cinematheque. Mandy will screen for free in 4070 Vilas Hall on Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.