Accidental genius

When touring in their home state, Stoughton natives Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett like to share Badger State oddities with their enthusiastic audiences. The cohosts of the Found Footage Festival have “recently unearthed” footage of the 1987 Miss Junior America Wisconsin pageant. They also will screen some choice excerpts from a public access television show where Madison street musician Art Paul Schlosser offers painting advice, including tips on how to do watercolors even if you don’t have access to water. Prueher has been a fan of Schlosser since high school, so imagine his delight when he happened upon that gem.

Prueher and Pickett, connoisseurs of accidentally bad videos, are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their touring show with a stop at the Barrymore Theatre on Nov. 29, proving that if you give people access to an unlimited supply of video cameras, they will prove their worth in all the wrong ways.

It all started in the early ’90s, when they happened upon a McDonald’s managerial training video that was perfect, but not in a good way: bad production, bad acting, bad writing, great comedy. This accidental comedic genius was too funny to be kept secret, so they bootlegged a copy to share with friends. And thus began a lifelong fascination with collecting and sharing hilarious video ephemera.

× Expand Found Footage gems, from left: Chicago Party, Pudgie the Wonder Cat, and the 1987 Miss Junior America Wisconsin pageant.

For younger readers, video cassettes were a miracle of the 1980s, which allowed anyone to watch whatever movie they wanted to at home. The same technology allowed anyone and everyone to make their own videos.

After 26 years of collecting, Prueher and Pickett have garnered a growing stockpile of more than 11,000 tapes, and they estimate they have only viewed a third of them. “The main thing for our show is that it has to be unintentionally funny,” Prueher says in an email. “Earnestness definitely helps, and that’s why we’re drawn to the VHS era. It was [the first] time when any amateur could make a video, no matter how specific or poorly thought out.”

But the festival is not all about amateurs. Take that McDonald’s training video: “That’s a totally professional production,” Prueher explains. “They had every resource available to them, and yet it still was an unmitigated disaster. One of the things that both the amateur and professional videos in our collection have in common is that they’re misguided in some sort of way.”

Running a close second to the misguided amateurs and pros are the ferrets. “We’ve yet to find a ferret video that isn’t funny,” says Prueher.

Prueher won’t say whether a ferret will appear in this year’s picks, but among the delights at this year’s festival is footage of Pudgie the Wonder Cat. In the unfortunate fitness routine category, there is Skiercise!, which Prueher describes as “women in leotards and ski helmets doing exercises with ski poles and boots, mixed with...tons of 1982 video effects.”

Even if you’ve been to a previous Found Footage Festival, you’ll know that part of the fun is the audience experiencing the bizarre clips together. Prueher and Pickett take endless delight in curating these events. If you enjoy the sight of humanity at its most human, come wander the video graveyard that is the Found Footage Festival.