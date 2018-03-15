Action movies

× Expand "Lost in Light" shows how light pollution affects what we see in the sky.

In 2016, UW-Oshkosh student Luke Stevens was starting his senior filmmaking project. His previous works focused on the local agriculture and farm-to-table scene and he planned to follow suit with this one. Then he got a call from an activist friend with some surprising news.

“I dropped everything I was doing and started making this film about groundwater contamination in Kewaunee, Wisconsin,” says Stevens, now based in Los Angeles. “It hit me because I thought I was pretty smart and I knew what was going on and 45 minutes away there was this large group of people who couldn’t drink their water.”

Stevens’ project became Kewaunee: River of the Lost, one of eight documentaries from around the country set to screen during the Wild and Scenic Film Festival on March 21, at the Barrymore Theatre. Hosted by the River Alliance of Wisconsin, this is the 11th annual Wild and Scenic film fest.

The festival is designed to build community and momentum around water issues in the state, says Raj Shukla, executive director of the River Alliance of Wisconsin. “People leave (the festival) inspired, they leave revved up, they leave eager to get involved personally in protecting water,” Shukla says.

Nearly 60 percent of wells in Kewaunee County, located near the base of Wisconsin’s geographical thumb, tested positive for fecal microbes and other harmful substances in 2016 and 2017, owing to a thick concentration of industrial dairy farms and a thin layer of topsoil with cracked bedrock beneath. Farmers spread manure on fields without enough topsoil to filter harmful microbes, which drained into the aquifer below. In the film, Stevens visits residents who must drive their vehicles, full of empty water jugs, to a clean water station regularly. In their homes, they can use tap water only to bathe — that is, when it’s not brown and odorous.

Public outcry and media attention at the state and national levels have led to proposed regulations on where, how and when liquefied manure is spread over cracked bedrock. The rules have been approved by the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board and await attention from the state Legislature.

“Many people feel like it’s out of their control, but you see, bit by bit, place by place, that people are starting to feel empowered to take action and people are starting to feel that their actions matter,” says Shukla. Other films at Wild and Scenic include Lost in the Light, about rare dark-sky areas that allow full view of the cosmos without light pollution and During the Drought, detailing a Kansas farmer’s efforts to protect his land in dry times.

“Building a community around shared values is the only way you can start making change,” says Shukla. “People are waking up to the opportunity we have to protect this resource and to create political power about the water resources in Wisconsin.”