Greetings from Televisionland

× Expand Bojack Horseman

Great art often emerges from discordant times, and the TV of 2017 was no exception. Here are my top 10 favorite shows of the year:

10. Broad City (Comedy Central)

Real-life best friends Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer are the creators and stars of Broad City, a show about BFFs living in New York City. This season was particularly brilliant, with the show tackling post-election depression in an episode where Ilana’s character struggles with achieving sexual gratification because of the grim state of the world. Bottom line: This show is relatable and absolutely amazing.

9. Glow (Netflix)

Another female-led comedy that easily makes my top 10 list is Netflix’s original series Glow. Based on the 1980s television show The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, Glow is about a group of misfit women who find empowerment and friendship in the world of television wrestling. The show stars Alison Brie (Mad Men, Community) as a struggling actor who fully embraces the character of wrestling heel in order to keep alive her dream (and keep food on the table). Also starring Marc Maron (WTF) and more, Glow is uplifting, funny and — unlike a leotard and tights — easy to get into.

8. Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Bob’s Burgers is one of three animated series to make my list this year, and it’s because it gives me so much joy. Bob’s Burgers began in early 2011 and is about a family that owns and operates a restaurant. Each and every character is distinct, interesting and funny, from the awkward teenage daughter who loves horses and butts (Tina Belcher!!) to “cool mom” Linda. The creativity, warmth and nuance of this show makes you want to watch it over and over again.

× Expand Broad City

7. Will & Grace (NBC)

The reboot of the NBC series Will & Grace was something I thought I might never see, and I believe 2017 is when we needed it most. Will & Grace is about a gay male and his straight female best friend. They live in New York City and perform hijinks with their vain and unusual friends. I’ve been a fan of this comedy from the beginning, and the new episodes are uproarious and filled with pop-culture savvy. Watching this show gives me a warm dose of nostalgia.

6. Stranger Things 2 (Netflix)

Unlike some people who were extremely critical of the second season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, I genuinely enjoyed it. Stranger Things is about a man-made monster terrorizing a small town in Indiana in the early ‘80s and a group of young residents who go to great lengths to stop it. Season 2 returns to Hawkins, Indiana, where puberty, awkwardness and feels are spreading like wildfire, and poor Will is once again tormented by the Upside Down. I enjoyed the character development (yay Steve!!) and thought Stranger Things 2 overall was strong — and still strange.

5. Big Little Lies (HBO)

This HBO drama was adapted from Liane Moriarty’s bestseller by the same name, and starred some of the biggest actresses in film: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley. Originally set in Australia, the show takes place in Monterey, California, and is about a group of mothers whose children become embroiled in conflict. Issues of domestic violence, memory and relationships weave through this complex drama. This suspenseful and layered drama is compelling, juicy and executed perfectly by the performers and director Jean-Marc Vallée (Dallas Buyers Club, Wild.)

× Expand Glow

4. Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty is the brainchild of Justin Roiland (Adventure Time) and Dan Harmon (Community) and is about a grandfather and grandson who travel through time and space. I just got into the show this year, and it is gut-bustingly funny and irreverent. While its style is often crass and seemingly jaded, there are moments of genuine poignancy.

3. Mindhunter (Netflix)

Mindhunter, set in the 1970s, is about two FBI agents who study deviant criminal behavior and its origins by interviewing some of the most twisted and terrifying serial killers of the 20th century. Based on true events, this series is positively riveting, frustrating and thought-provoking.

2. Silicon Valley (HBO)

In many ways, Silicon Valley is the most superb comedy on television. It chronicles the lives of a few nerdy young men trying (and failing many times) to build the Next Big Thing. Few comedies are able to raise the stakes and change courses as dexterously and successfully as this one. Led by a group of strong and diversely talented actors, including Thomas Middleditch (The Wolf of Wall Street), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and T.J. Miller (The Emoji Movie), the ensemble cast is one of the strongest in television today.

Bojack Horseman (Netflix)

My number one show of 2017 was Netflix’s animated comedy/drama Bojack Horseman. The series stars Will Arnett as the title character, a washed-up sitcom actor with a strange group of friends, a string of lovers and a whole lot of baggage. This year’s episodes compellingly wove together comedy and tragedy, as well as mystery as Bojack wrestles with his family’s past and present. The perfect balance of cynicism and bittersweet humor, Bojack Horseman was the best example of complex storytelling I saw this year.