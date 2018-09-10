September television preview: The return of “BoJack Horseman,” “American Vandal” and “The Good Place” – and “Murphy Brown” is back!

× Expand Murphy Brown

There’s something so magical about the summertime that makes it terribly difficult to say goodbye. Luckily, there are some fantastic television shows ahead -- from the critically beloved dark comedy BoJack Horseman to the bright and cheery NBC comedy The Good Place.

BoJack Horseman (Netflix, returning Sept.14)

Netflix’s sarcastic, dark, animated comedy BoJack Horseman returns for its fifth season on Sept. 14. Starring Will Arnett as the title character, BoJack Horseman is about an aging former sitcom actor struggling with reviving his career, maintaining personal relationships, battling drug and alcohol addiction and mental health issues. Oh yeah, and he’s literally a horse. This series quickly became one of my favorite shows on television because it blends elements of comedy, drama and surrealism, delivered by its anthropomorphic animal cast. This season finds BoJack trying to make things right with his daughter, Hollyhock (Aparna Nancherla, known best as a standup comedian), who he only recently found out about and managed to screw up the relationship. He also is starring in a new TV series called Phibert, produced by his agent Princess Caroline (a cat played by Amy Sedaris, Strangers With Candy.) His friend and almost romantic interest Diane (one of the few humans in the series, played by Alison Brie, GLOW) pushes him to make a change, saying, “You say you want to get better, but you don’t know how.” It’s really the recurring theme of the series and in many of our lives. While this show can be dark, raunchy and outright hilarious, it also is extremely poignant and clear in its storytelling.

American Vandal (Netflix, returning Sept.14)

By releasing two of its best comedies on the same day, Netflix is clearly trying to send a message. American Vandal is a scripted, fictional mockumentary series entering its second season. The show took the internet by storm last year with its hilarious premise, realistic touches and Serial-like parody skills. Season one tried to answer the question of “Who Drew the Dicks?” -- uncovering the mystery of who drew phallic symbols on every car in the teachers’ parking lot at a local high school. Season two tackles subject matter far more sinister. Students at a Catholic high school drink contaminated lemonade at lunch that causes a mass pooping epidemic, also known as “the Brown Out.” The two original documentarians return to find out who the Turd Burglar is and why he or she is doing this. I’m genuinely excited for this second season because of how great the storytelling is. The show utilizes talking head interviews, social media screengrabs, video footage and more to piece together this parody mystery. The setting of a private Catholic school gives it the austere and prestigious backdrop that only adds to the hilarity. I can’t wait for this one.

The Good Place (NBC, returning Sept. 27)

If you find yourself longing for the days of Parks and Recreation but are looking for something new, please check out The Good Place. From Parks and Rec creator Michael Schur, The Good Place is about a young woman named Eleanor (Kristen Bell, Frozen) who dies after a freak accident and is accidentally sent to “the Good Place.” While alive, Eleanor was mean, catty, conniving and ignorant. In season one, she struggles to find out why she ended up in the Good Place and attempts to become a better person in a world created by an architect (a brilliant Ted Danson, Cheers). The show is now entering its third season and keeping most of the plot details under wraps. Although the series might sound dark and heavy, it’s made with a light, hilarious and playful touch! If you’re exhausted by the real world and are looking for a smart and wonderful comedy, try it.

Murphy Brown (NBC, reboot, premiering Sept. 27)

Murphy Brown was a groundbreaking series starring Candice Bergen that ran from 1988-98 on CBS. Brown was a strong-headed female television news anchor and investigative reporter. The character had a child out of wedlock, was vocal about being a liberal, criticized real politicians, and also used some of the best music of all time (most of which they did not license, which is why Murphy Brown has failed to show up on streaming services for new generations to experience its brilliance). The series will return (this time on NBC) in the spirit of other shows from the 1980s and ’90s being revived. In a promo for the new series, Bergen as Murphy Brown explains that for several years the news became infotainment, but then when Trump was elected president, she was drawn back to report on the news with urgency and vigor. I’m wondering how the show will translate in this era, especially without having a previous life on streaming platforms. It’s also a show that was deeply entrenched in its time, so I hope the attempt to “young it up” isn’t hokey. I hope it does well, because having Candice Bergen on TV once a week again sure sounds damn good to me.