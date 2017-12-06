December Television Preview: “Easy,” “The Newspaperman,” and “The Crown”

× Expand Emily Ratajkowski in "Easy."

2017 has almost come to a close, but there’s still a little bit of new TV to watch. I didn’t include any Christmas or holiday specials on this list, because they are often quite cheesy and not worth our time. Instead this month, my selections range from critically acclaimed dramas like The Crown to weird, comic book-inspired shows like Happy! There’s a little something under the tree for everyone.

Easy (Netflix, returning Dec. 1)

Easy is one of Netflix’s most underrated gems. The show is an anthology series about various people living in Chicago from director and writer Joe Swanberg (Happy Christmas, Drinking Buddies.) Easy features a cast full of talented actors, including Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist), Kiersey Clemons (Dope), Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Judy Greer (Arrested Development). The show is expertly written, featuring excellent drama and bittersweet humor. Plus, I love that Chicago is like another character in Easy. (Warning: I would not recommend watching with parents/family because of nudity/sexual situations — unless y’all are cool like that, in which case, enjoy.)

The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee (HBO, premiering Dec. 4)

Ben Bradlee represents great journalism. He was the never-back-down executive editor of The Washington Post who went up against Richard Nixon, fighting for the right to publish the Pentagon Papers and results of the Watergate investigation. This HBO documentary is derived from Bradlee’s memoir, and I am interested to learn even more about him as a journalist, citizen and man. Bradlee embodies the ideals of what a good journalist should be, as exemplified from this quote from the trailer: “[We must] go about our business, which is not to be loved but to go after the truth.” The documentary also includes commentary from notable figures who worked with and knew him, including former employees and Watergate journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. Whether you’re a journalism nerd, history buff or just love a great documentary, I recommend this one.

Happy! (SyFy, premiering Dec. 6)

Happy! looks strange, disturbing and funny all at the same time. The show is based on a graphic novel about an ex-police detective (Christopher Meloni, Law & Order: SVU) who became a criminal and addict. Then what happens next is so wonky, the show perhaps describes it best: “After a hit gone wrong, his inebriated life is forever changed by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse named Happy.” (Happy is voiced by Patton Oswalt, Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping.) For me, this is definitely an out-there choice, but I think if you are a fan of fanciful, noir style then this show could be good for you. Also, you had me at Christopher Meloni (Stabler 4 lyfe.)

The Crown (Netflix, returning Dec. 8)

The recent announcement of the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has rekindled interest in the royal family, which makes the premiere of the second season of The Crown perfectly timed. The Netflix drama stars Claire Foy (Season of the Witch) as Queen Elizabeth II during the beginning of her reign. The show garnered some major love from critics and viewers last season, and I’m eager to see what direction they take in this season. From the trailer, it appears that the story will focus on the building marital tensions between QE2 and her husband, Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, played by Doctor Who’s Matt Smith. If you love a great historical drama, you need not look further than this fascinating Netflix powerhouse.