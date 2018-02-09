February Television Preview: The premiere of “2 Dope Queens,” “Coach Snoop” and more

× Expand Netflix

Whether you have a Valentine or not, there are a few shows this month that you might just fall in love with. Whether you’re looking for comic relief in the news (Last Week Tonight) or you're curious about what happens when a rap icon coaches a youth football league (Coach Snoop), there’s a little something for you.

2 Dope Queens (HBO, premiering Feb 2)

2 Dope Queens is the smart, diverse comedy television needs. The show (well, four hour-long specials, to be precise) stars comedians Jessica Williams (The Daily Show) and Phoebe Robinson (I Love Dick), and it began as a podcast on WNYC. The program features the women discussing what’s on their minds, telling stories, making jokes — and talking to a lot of women, people of color and LGBTQ folks. These ladies are frank, and they keep ignorant people in check. It’s great to see two strong black women taking center stage instead of playing supporting characters in other people’s stories. They’re a wonderful antidote to the white male comedy landscape.

Coach Snoop (Netflix, premiering Feb 2)

×

Just like a regular dad, Snoop Dogg loves his children and coaches their youth sports teams. In the Netflix series Coach Snoop, we get to see a different side of the successful rapper who is probably best known for sippin’ on gin and juice and dropping it like it’s hot. I can’t wait for this show, as I have heard about Snoop’s work as a youth football coach with his own league (SYFL). Its successes include former players getting college scholarships and even breaking into the NFL. Although football is a controversial sport for many reasons, it is cool to see the character lessons Snoop imparts on young black men in South Central, which will hopefully benefit them for the rest of their lives.

Queer Eye (Netflix, reboot premiering Feb 7)

×

In the age of the reboot, it’s getting irritating to hear that a TV show or film will be redone. But I am looking forward to the reboot of Queer Eye on Netflix. The original, which aired on Bravo from 2003-07, took five gay men with different areas of expertise (fashion, food, interior design, etc.) and had them try to advise straight men on these subjects. I think there are always some straight men (and people in general) in need of some advice. Plus, I’m excited about the new, colorful personalities on Queer Eye, especially Jonathan Van Ness, hair stylist extraordinaire who is most well known for his Funny Or Die Gay of Thrones recaps of Game of Thrones.

Last Week Tonight (HBO, returning Feb 18)

×

Last Week Tonight is a must-watch program. For 30 minutes each week, John OIiver delivers material he and his team of writers and producers have worked on meticulously. Whether the segments are about vaccines, corporate sponsorship or the dysfunctions of government, the show is always enlightening and, above all, hilarious. Also, Oliver often spends 20-30 minutes on a single topic. This depth and quality of focus is what makes him unique in a news comedy landscape ruled by one-liners and three-minute sketches.