The return of Making a Murderer and other spooky Netflix options

This October, in honor of Halloween, I was drawn to TV shows (and streaming-only films) with a dark, spooky tone. From the second season of the documentary series Making a Murderer to the new horror-esque iteration of Sabrina (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), October is shaping up to be a goosebump-filled month. Also, while it wasn’t my intention, I ended up selecting all Netflix series (oops). Indulge in some candy while you binge on Netflix.

Private Life (Netflix, premiering Oct. 5)

Private Life is a film from director Tamara Jenkins (The Savages) starring Kathryn Hahn (Afternoon Delight) and Paul Giamatti (Billions). Hahn and Giamatti play Rachel and Richard, a married couple working in New York City. They struggle to hold their marriage together while dealing with fertility issues while also hosting their young adult niece. With two very talented actors at the helm, this film looks to be a thoughtful one. In 2018, there are so many options for enhancing fertility, but all of them are emotionally, mentally, physically and monetarily exhausting. I’m looking forward to Jenkins’ take on this issue, which many couples suffer through silently.

The Kindergarten Teacher (Netflix, premiering Oct. 12)

A movie that looks to be equal parts exhilarating and cringeworthy, The Kindergarten Teacher stars Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Dark Knight) as a kindergarten teacher in New York City who becomes enamored with one of who students who shows talent in writing poetry. She is convinced that he is a prodigy in the making, and with her support could become a famous poet and author. In the trailer, we see Gyllenhaal’s character overstepping her boundaries as a teacher, taking him from the schoolyard and bringing him to a poetry reading against his father’s wishes. The Kindergarten Teacher explores ideas of how to best support talent in young people. It also sparks thought about how to protect children from adults who may try to manipulate them. The trailer is enticing in the way that you can’t look away, and I’m hooked into wanting to see how this story pans out.

Making a Murderer (Netflix, returning Oct. 19)

In December 2015, the Netflix documentary series Making a Murderer captivated audiences with its riveting true crime story. Shot over 10 years, filmmakers Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi present the story of Steven Avery, a blue-collar man from Manitowoc who served 18 years in jail after being convicted of attempted murder and sexual assault of Penny Beerntsen. After his conviction was overturned and he was exonerated, he became a prime suspect in another case — the 2007 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach. The series is a favorite for true crime enthusiasts and casual Netflix watchers alike. In Making a Murderer Part 2, the filmmakers focus on Avery’s post-conviction attorneys as they try to exonerate their clients (Avery and Avery’s nephew Brendan Dassey). I feel as though this part of the legal process isn’t explored as much as the trial process in movies, audio and television, so I’m interested to see what this new season has in store.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix, premiering Oct. 26)

Like a lot of ’90s kids, I grew up watching (and loving) the Melissa Joan Hart-fronted series Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Based on the Archie Comics character Sabrina Spellman, Hart starred as the titular character who lives with her two wacky aunts and sarcastic cat, Salem, attends high school, and tries to figure out her powers as a witch. This 2018 iteration of Sabrina, led by Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka, is not that. The series is much darker, but with the same theme at the center: Sabrina needing to choose between being a mortal and being a witch. I can’t think of a better actor to play Sabrina in 2018 than Shipka, whose ability to balance innocence and knowing on screen is perfect for the character. From the same producers who brought us Riverdale, this show looks freaking scary and I look forward to watching it while covering my eyes most of the time.