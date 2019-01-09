January TV

True Detective (HBO, returning Jan. 13)

The first season of the HBO anthology True Detective was a spooky, gothic, critical smash. It starred Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club) and Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as Louisiana detectives trying to solve a murder and revisiting the case years later. Unfortunately, the second season fell short of the high expectations. Now they’re doing a third season, and they have Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Green Book) playing the lead, Wayne Hays. It’s set in the Ozarks (northeast Arkansas) and focuses on Hays trying to solve the mystery of the disappearance of two children. There are two time frames: 1980, when the crime happened, and 2015, when Hays is retired and reflecting on the case. Not only is Ali a top-notch actor, but this season appears to be much closer to the first season than the second in terms of quality. If you like true crime, check this one out (and watch the first season, if you haven’t already.)

Broad City (Comedy Central, returning Jan. 24)

It’s bittersweet to think about this being Broad City’s last season. Co-created and co-starring comedians Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, Broad City is about two millennial best friends living and working in New York City. Abbi is striving to be an artist, and Ilana is striving to have the most fun time ever on earth. While their personalities may differ, they’re never afraid to be weird together, whether that’s having a crazy night, executing a Bed Bath & Beyond-related scheme, or just smoking a bowl. It’s a hilarious piece of comedic art, and above all, feels very genuine (Jacobson and Glazer are playing heightened/exaggerated versions of themselves and are real-life BFFs.) This show has given me so much joy and happiness over the years. While I’m sad to see it end, I’m grateful for its existence, and it feels like the right time.

The Other Two (Comedy Central, premiering Jan. 24)

The Other Two is a brand new comedy coming to Comedy Central from former SNL co-head writers Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly. The series is about what life is like for an adult brother and sister when their younger teen brother becomes famous. The brother, a Justin Bieber-like performer named “Chase Dreams,” skyrockets to fame while his struggling adult siblings are feeling like failures. Luckily, they decide to ride the wave of Chase’s fame to have their moment. When Schneider and Kelly were head writers at SNL, they wrote and curated a great blend of goofy, political and character-motivated sketches. I really miss their work on that show, but I’m excited to see more from them.

30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play (ESPN, premiering Jan. 31)

’Tis the season for new 30 for 30s! The ESPN collection of sports documentaries is one of my absolute favorite series to watch (even if you’re not the biggest sports fan, these films are motivational, touching, inspiring, tragic and worth your time.) The latest is about lauded NFL player and current sports analyst Deion Sanders and how his athletic prowess led him to complete one of the most impressive feats in sports history. There have been few athletes who could play professionally at the highest level in two different sports, and have had to make a choice. Most notably, Bo Jackson comes to mind (especially when it comes to Tecmo Bowl) but don’t sleep on Deion Sanders, a man so talented at football and baseball that he played both sports in a 24-hour span. Sanders certainly has a swagger and confidence about him, and I’m looking forward to the retelling of this feat.