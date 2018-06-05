June Television Preview: “Pose” looks at underground “ball culture” in 1980s New York

This June, there are a lot of great, meaty shows to satisfy your summer TV cravings. From FX’s colorful Pose to AMC’s juicy Dietland, it’s time to check out some new series (and one returning one!)

Pose (FX, premiering June 3)

×

Pose, from television auteur Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Glee), is a fierce drama about a colorful cast of dancers and artists living in New York City in the late ’80s. The show centers on “ball culture,” which consists of wild and fabulous dance parties full of people not welcomed elsewhere (people of color, gay people, drag queens, trans people, non-binary people, etc.) It also emphasizes the importance of the arts, as dance and performance is what gives these individuals life and a sense of community. I’m ready for all of the amazing outfits, makeup and drama this show will bring. I’m also eager to see a diverse group of talented performers who get to shine and tell their stories.

Succession (HBO, premiering June 3)

×

If you’ve been watching Westworld lately (or really any other HBO show), you’ve probably seen the previews for Succession. The latest HBO drama is about a younger generation struggling for control of the family’s media conglomerate after the erratic patriarch decides to go into retirement (though not without making some noise.) Directed by Adam McKay (The Big Short, and a longtime collaborator with Will Ferrell) this show looks to explore the corrupting influence of absolute power as well as familial greed and betrayal. The show has a dark sense of humor and exudes a Billions-meets-Arrested-Development vibe. It’s definitely worth checking out if you’ve got access to HBO.

Dietland (AMC, premiering June 4)

×

Dietland is a new satire on AMC based on the book by author Sarai Walker. It skewers the ridiculous preoccupation with weight loss and the idea that to be of value to society, you must be thin (especially in the fashion and beauty industry, where the book takes place.) The series stars Joy Nash (Twin Peaks) as the protagonist, a plus-sized ghostwriter who runs the advice column for a women’s magazine. Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) plays a vapid and cold editor-in-chief. On the way to Nash’s character becoming her “best self,” she gets involved with a feminist extremist group that’s targeting men, and they’re ending up dead. The author says the story is her female-centered take on a Fight Club tale. It sounds like an ambitious and interesting show that I’m looking forward to checking out.

The Staircase (Netflix, premiering June 8)

×

In 2001, a man named Michael Peterson was accused of killing his wife by pushing her down the stairs. The trial was contentious, revealing sordid details; and Peterson was eventually convicted. All of this was portrayed in the 2004 TV miniseries The Staircase by writer and director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade (Murder on a Sunday Morning.) Now, Lestrade is back at it, with Netflix releasing a three-episode addendum to the miniseries that covers Peterson’s final trial, which took place is few years ago. It also revisits the events of the crime, investigation and trial. I’m a true-crime enthusiast, and a sucker for a good Netflix doc, so I can’t wait to watch this one.

GLOW (Netflix, returning June 29)

×

Let me start by saying I really love this show. I mainlined the Netflix series about the female wrestling league last summer in two days. The show stars Alison Brie (Mad Men) as a struggling actress in the 1980s who gets her big break as a cast member in the television show Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW.) The gang of misfits eventually bond and work together to create a spectacle of performance, physicality and storytelling. In the second season, the women have finally gained some traction with their show and are garnering a loyal fan base. I’m really looking forward to binge-watching this new season.