Screen time

× Expand Erica Parise/Netflix

It can be intimidating to write about some of my favorite shows because I worry if I’ll be able to do them justice. However, I have a handful of series that I just can’t wait until the end of the year to highlight! In lieu of a July television preview (watch Sharp Objects on HBO and Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s Making It, a crafting competition reality show, on NBC July 31), I’ll be sharing some of my favorite television shows of 2018 so far (in no particular order).

GLOW (Netflix)

This summer, GLOW returned for its second season, and it’s stronger and more powerful than ever. The Netflix series follows a group of women in the 1980s working on a weekly wrestling television show called G.L.O.W. (the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, loosely based on the real GLOW). The reason GLOW is one of my favorite shows of 2018 is because it tells the stories of women of different ethnicities and socioeconomic backgrounds, and shows how they interact. For example, in the second season, you see the contrasts between wrestling rivals Debbie Eagan aka “Liberty Bell” (played by Nurse Jackie’s Betty Gilpin) and Tammé Dawson aka “The Welfare Queen” (played by real-life professional wrestler Kia Stevens). As a recently divorced white woman and mother of a baby, Eagan fights for independence in her personal life and for more power and respect in the workplace. Dawson is a black mother who maintains a joyful attitude in spite of all the struggles she’s had to face in her career and life, and Eagan slowly starts to acknowledge her white privilege. The show explores the concepts of female empowerment, striving in the workplace, sexism and discrimination. GLOW is a great comedy with strong dramatic moments, cool stylistic elements and costumes, and lovable characters. It’s also creating a larger dialogue about what women, people of color and individuals in the LGBTQ community have to overcome to achieve success and recognition (and how slim the odds are). GLOW is like a satisfying meal that’s delicious and also healthy. Dig in!

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Killing Eve is an exciting drama punctuated by sharp humor and playfulness. Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Killing Eve is a British drama centering on a cat-and-mouse dynamic between two strong women, American MI5 investigator Eve Polastri (the brilliant Sandra Oh, Grey’s Anatomy) and the sociopathic killer for hire Villanelle (Jodie Comer, Rillington Place). As far as murderers go, it’s hard to find one more charming than Comer’s Villanelle. She uses her knowledge of multiple languages and magnetic energy to smooth talk her way into being at the right place at the right time to do her job. And despite taking sick pleasure in others’ pain and suffering, she’s also got a delightful sense of humor and an urge to be chased (especially by Polastri). Oh’s character has her potential being wasted at a desk job, but jumps into action when Villanelle goes on a calculated killing spree, murdering various high-profile international dignitaries and officials. The energy between these two women is palpable, and Killing Eve is the enticing drama you need to watch this summer.

Silicon Valley (HBO)

There are so many great comedies today, but nothing compares to HBO’s Silicon Valley. Silicon Valley just wrapped up season five, as it continues to follow the lives of young tech nerds looking to leave their imprint on technology history. The cast of characters, which includes Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Zach Woods (The Office), Martin Starr (Freaks and Geeks) and Thomas Middleditch (Captain Underpants), has a well-cultivated chemistry. Sure, they’re all big nerds looking for success, but Starr’s cynicism juxtaposed with Nanjiani’s prideful innocence is a strongly funny dynamic. The gentlemen of Pied Piper (their company) always find new and hilarious ways to best antagonists like narcissistic tech mogul Gavin Belson (Matt Ross, Big Love) or their deadpan Chinese roommate Jian-Yang (stand-up comedian Jimmy O. Yang). Perhaps my favorite character is Woods’ Jared Dunn, a man whose naivety and soft demeanor contrasts with his difficult childhood and crippling life experiences. Also, Silicon Valley constantly raises the stakes and changes power dynamics, which makes it both a hilarious and fascinating show to consume. Check it out if you haven’t already.

Bob’s Burgers (FOX)

In the dumpster fire that is 2018, Bob’s Burgers is truly my happy place. The animated comedy follows a white, working-class family that owns and operates a burger joint. B.B. has arguably the most lovable characters on television, sharpened by the show’s writing and standout voice performances. The cast is led by the focused chef and father Bob (played by Archer’s H. Jon Benjamin) and the bubbly, proud mom Linda (John Roberts). The three kids, Tina, Gene and Louise (expertly played by the brilliantly deadpan Dan Mintz, the goofy Eugene Mirman and the expressive Kristen Schaal) are always up to something. I believe their relationship as a cast is what makes this show so lovable and comforting. The characters are doing the best they can, trying to maintain the restaurant, handle family and friends and face life’s obstacles. There’s also a lot of popular culture woven into the show (one of my favorites provides a nod to the bronies of My Little Pony fandom). Bob’s Burgers features fun, original music throughout; some of my personal favorites are “The Quirky Turkey,” “The Fart Song,” and the musical they created called Work Hard or Die Trying, Girl, which combines the iconic ‘80s films Working Girl and Die Hard. This show always makes me laugh, and is a bright spot in media today. It shows the importance of family, creativity and collaboration at a time where these values are more important than ever.